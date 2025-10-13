Tayside mum joins 11th-hour bid to stop Ninewells’ sick babies being treated in central belt

A Tayside woman has joined the fight to save the neonatal intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, finds it “beyond belief” that the Scottish Government plans to close the facility.

This means Tayside mums with very sick babies would have to travel out of the area for specialist medical care.

In July 2023, the Scottish Government announced it would cut the number of neonatal intensive care units (NICU) from eight to three, with Ninewells one of those earmarked to go.

The final decision will be taken by the end of next week.

Sick Tayside babies would have to travel hours from Dundee for specialist care

If the go-ahead is given, intensive neonatal care at Ninewells Hospital will be downgraded.

The most premature and sickest babies would be transferred to upgraded premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen by the end of 2026.

Babies younger than 27 weeks, lighter than 800 grams, or who need complex life support could be transferred hours from where they were born.

Around one in 50 newborns in Scotland requires care at level three – the most intensive.

In a letter to health minister Jenni Minto, the woman said: “I find it beyond belief that anyone is contemplating closing (the unit) at Ninewells.

“Parents in a similar situation to the one I was in will be forced to travel to Edinburgh, Aberdeen or even Glasgow.

“Had that been the case for me, I would definitely have struggled to cope.”

She explained: “What I went through is certainly not unique.

“I consider myself to be a strong person, yet I know I would have been in a state of despair had I been forced to go through to Edinburgh for a number of months.

“I urge you to rethink this proposal – put yourself in a similar situation to the one I was in and try to imagine how you would manage to cope.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that future local pregnant women will be allowed to benefit from the services at Ninewells without having the trauma and stress of having to travel great distances to other maternity units.”

Bid to avert even ‘one tragedy’

Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, highlighted the importance of Ninewells for newborns in Tayside, following years of maternity service closures.

These have happened in Angus, including Montrose community midwifery in 2016, the Fyfe-Jamieson in Forfar in 1993, and the end of maternity at the town’s Whitehills shortly after mums were sent there.

A replacement Montrose unit for north Angus was also scrapped in 2013.

Ms White said: “When previous closures have taken place in Angus, it has been with the facility at Ninewells in the background, a safety net for the most difficult births in the community.

“Like many of the Tayside centralised services, specialism has come at the cost of long drives, bus journeys, ambulance trips – or plain old inaccessibility if you don’t have a car.

“If Ninewells loses its top status for neonatal care, it could lead to an insane situation where mums living in Dundee with sick babies will be sent 66 miles via the A90 to Aberdeen.

“That means, as most constituents know, and mums and fathers know, navigating the Forfar Road and half the Kingsway which is often at a standstill for hours of the day.

“Surely resourcing NHS Tayside is the best outcome, focusing on recruitment and retention rather than the erosion of healthcare.

“If even one tragedy can be averted by having a full local NICU, then why take the risk?”

Health minister Jenni Minto says the changes are in line with advice from experts.

She said: “These three neonatal intensive care units will offer the most specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.

“Local neonatal units will continue to offer care to babies who need it, including a level of neonatal intensive care, and no neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.”

The NICU in Dundee recently underwent a £7 million refurbishment.