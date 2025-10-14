Dundee MSP Shona Robison attacks Nigel Farage and Reform UK over child poverty

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has attacked Nigel Farage’s Reform party, saying his policies would make efforts to tackle child poverty harder.

The SNP finance chief was speaking at the party’s annual conference in Aberdeen as she prepares to leave Holyrood after nearly three decades.

She hit out at what she said was the “failing consensus” on action to help families struggling with the cost of living.

Ms Robison credited Scottish Government policies including the Scottish Child Payment. But she warned the “far right” would put these efforts at risk as she claimed Mr Farage would make communities in Dundee and across Scotland “poorer”.

‘People are scunnered’

Speaking to The Courier, the Dundee City East MSP said: “A lot of people are scunnered. When you think about the rising food and fuel bills, people feel worse off.

“They feel their standard of living hasn’t improved and in many cases declined. You can track a lot of that back to Brexit, the Liz Truss budget. Those problems, a lot of them caused by Westminster decisions.”

Asked what her message to those tempted by Reform UK would be, she added: “Those on the far right who are offering those easy answers, by blaming other people, many of whom are equally poor or poorer, and offering no solutions. It is a dead end cul-de-sac that is not going to improve people’s living standards.

“Led by a man who is the epitome and embodiment of elitism, the idea that he and his party are going to lift people out of poverty is absolute nonsense.

“But we need to provide solutions, the Scottish Government has been focused on helping to alleviate poverty. We’ve got fallen rates of child poverty in Scotland, unlike anywhere else on these islands.

“But there is more to do.”

Ms Robison told SNP members at a meeting discussing how charities can help to tackle poverty that she fears the “political consensus” on measures designed to combat poverty has broken down.

“We should not take for granted that there is a political consensus anymore around the investment in anti-poverty measures,” she said.

“For many years the consensus was that investing in welfare and social security was a good thing because it gave a solid foundations for families.

Conservatives ‘running scared of Reform’

“That political consensus has gone.”

Ms Robison – who serves as the SNP government’s finance secretary – admitted the failing consensus made her “sad” as she prepares to stand down from front line politics after next May’s Scottish Parliament election.

“Everybody supported the social security system being established on the principles of fairness, dignity and respect,” she added.

“But you wouldn’t think that when you saw some of the motions being brought forward by the Conservatives in particular – who are clearly running scared of Reform.

“But they are doing it on the backs of attacking some of the poorest people in society. That’s totally unacceptable. The parliament should be very proud of the system of social security that is established. These are collective actions by our political institution.”

Scottish Conservative social security spokesperson Alexander Stewart MSP said: “Shona Robison has just summed up how disconnected she is from the real world.

“She and her colleagues need to start taking responsibility for their welfare bill that is spiralling out of control on their watch.

“In sharp contrast to Holyrood’s cosy left-wing consensus, we recognise that is unsustainable and will fail to deliver fairness and justice to Scots taxpayers and claimants.

“The nationalists can point the finger all they want but if they bothered listening to people, then they would realise Scots are sick of paying more, only to get worse services in return.”