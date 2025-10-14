Dundee MSP Shona Robison attacks Nigel Farage and Reform UK over child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MSP Shona Robison attacks Nigel Farage and Reform UK over child poverty

Dundee City West MSP Shona Robison says many in Dundee and across Scotland feel "scunnered", but insists Reform UK will not provide solutions that work.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee City West MSP Shona Robison.
Image: PA

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has attacked Nigel Farage’s Reform party, saying his policies would make efforts to tackle child poverty harder.

The SNP finance chief was speaking at the party’s annual conference in Aberdeen as she prepares to leave Holyrood after nearly three decades.

She hit out at what she said was the “failing consensus” on action to help families struggling with the cost of living.

Ms Robison credited Scottish Government policies including the Scottish Child Payment. But she warned the “far right” would put these efforts at risk as she claimed Mr Farage would make communities in Dundee and across Scotland “poorer”.

‘People are scunnered’

Speaking to The Courier, the Dundee City East MSP said: “A lot of people are scunnered. When you think about the rising food and fuel bills, people feel worse off.

“They feel their standard of living hasn’t improved and in many cases declined. You can track a lot of that back to Brexit, the Liz Truss budget. Those problems, a lot of them caused by Westminster decisions.”

Asked what her message to those tempted by Reform UK would be, she added: “Those on the far right who are offering those easy answers, by blaming other people, many of whom are equally poor or poorer, and offering no solutions. It is a dead end cul-de-sac that is not going to improve people’s living standards.

Shona Robison insisted Nigel Farage’s policies would make Scotland poorer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Led by a man who is the epitome and embodiment of elitism, the idea that he and his party are going to lift people out of poverty is absolute nonsense.

“But we need to provide solutions, the Scottish Government has been focused on helping to alleviate poverty. We’ve got fallen rates of child poverty in Scotland, unlike anywhere else on these islands.

“But there is more to do.”

Ms Robison told SNP members at a meeting discussing how charities can help to tackle poverty that she fears the “political consensus” on measures designed to combat poverty has broken down.

“We should not take for granted that there is a political consensus anymore around the investment in anti-poverty measures,” she said.

“For many years the consensus was that investing in welfare and social security was a good thing because it gave a solid foundations for families.

Conservatives ‘running scared of Reform’

“That political consensus has gone.”

Ms Robison – who serves as the SNP government’s finance secretary – admitted the failing consensus made her “sad” as she prepares to stand down from front line politics after next May’s Scottish Parliament election.

“Everybody supported the social security system being established on the principles of fairness, dignity and respect,” she added.

“But you wouldn’t think that when you saw some of the motions being brought forward by the Conservatives in particular – who are clearly running scared of Reform.

“But they are doing it on the backs of attacking some of the poorest people in society. That’s totally unacceptable. The parliament should be very proud of the system of social security that is established. These are collective actions by our political institution.”

Scottish Conservative social security spokesperson Alexander Stewart MSP said: “Shona Robison has just summed up how disconnected she is from the real world.

“She and her colleagues need to start taking responsibility for their welfare bill that is spiralling out of control on their watch.

“In sharp contrast to Holyrood’s cosy left-wing consensus, we recognise that is unsustainable and will fail to deliver fairness and justice to Scots taxpayers and claimants.

“The nationalists can point the finger all they want but if they bothered listening to people, then they would realise Scots are sick of paying more, only to get worse services in return.”

