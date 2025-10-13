ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority

The Courier's political editor Alasdair Clark writes about SNP leader John Swinney's set-piece speech to his party conference.

John Swinney SNP conference
First Minister John Swinney after delivering his keynote speech at the SNP annual conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
By Alasdair Clark

He was the future once – and John Swinney wants you to know he’s tomorrow’s man again.

“I am just getting started.

“When I lead the SNP into the election next year, I will be seeking my own mandate from the people of Scotland.

“A mandate to fundamentally transform our country for the long term.”

That was his message to the SNP faithful in a speech carefully designed both to rouse party loyalists but also speak directly to Scots outside the room if he wants to return to Bute House after May.

It was also a script for party members. This what you can expect to hear from your local SNP candidate as they seek to persuade voters.

John Swinney with his son, Matthew, and wife, Elizabeth. Image: PA

So while the idea of independence was woven through his more than 40-minute address, it was mentioned directly only a handful of times. This is the show not tell strategy of John Swinney.

He is no less convinced of the benefits of independence than Nicola Sturgeon or Humza Yousaf, but he is aware that the endless internal debates about how to secure a referendum that have dominated SNP conferences in late — in part to help struggling leaders look like they are doing something — will not convince Scots still unsure about the idea of going it alone.

SNP has transformed in two years

Two years ago during the SNP’s last conference in Aberdeen, it felt like the end of the era. While proud of their achievements, members and elected politicians were openly prepared for the electorate finding solutions for their problems elsewhere.

That’s why so much of Mr Swinney’s 40-minute address also focused on issues like health care, with ideas like the creation of seven-day-a-week walk-in GP surgeries. These are the issues that matter to most voters and they will not be convinced of independence by the SNP if the party cannot deliver in government now.

But just 24 months later, there is a nervous excitement. Many are cautiously eyeing an historic fifth term in power, perhaps even more shockingly – given where the party was so recently – with a Holyrood majority.

John Swinney ‘excited’ as he fights for majority

A source close to the First Minister said: “We are absolutely taking nothing for granted. The polls are good, but we’ve seen recently how things can turn against us. John Swinney won’t make that mistake. He can’t afford to.

“Our opponents might want to make John Swinney yesterday’s man. What the people of Scotland have seen this weekend is how far from the truth that is. He is excited.”

The first minister is understood to believe that every minute of the week must be spent speaking about the priorities of Scots.

“The problem was we spent too long speaking about things that didn’t matter to people,” one source at the top of the party said.

The Perthshire MSP is clearly the front runner in what is now the long run to the ballot box in May.

While many are still happy to bet against a majority SNP government, one thing is clear: John Swinney is ready to fight.

