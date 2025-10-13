ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority

He was the future once – and John Swinney wants you to know he’s tomorrow’s man again.

“I am just getting started.

“When I lead the SNP into the election next year, I will be seeking my own mandate from the people of Scotland.

“A mandate to fundamentally transform our country for the long term.”

That was his message to the SNP faithful in a speech carefully designed both to rouse party loyalists but also speak directly to Scots outside the room if he wants to return to Bute House after May.

It was also a script for party members. This what you can expect to hear from your local SNP candidate as they seek to persuade voters.

So while the idea of independence was woven through his more than 40-minute address, it was mentioned directly only a handful of times. This is the show not tell strategy of John Swinney.

He is no less convinced of the benefits of independence than Nicola Sturgeon or Humza Yousaf, but he is aware that the endless internal debates about how to secure a referendum that have dominated SNP conferences in late — in part to help struggling leaders look like they are doing something — will not convince Scots still unsure about the idea of going it alone.

SNP has transformed in two years

Two years ago during the SNP’s last conference in Aberdeen, it felt like the end of the era. While proud of their achievements, members and elected politicians were openly prepared for the electorate finding solutions for their problems elsewhere.

That’s why so much of Mr Swinney’s 40-minute address also focused on issues like health care, with ideas like the creation of seven-day-a-week walk-in GP surgeries. These are the issues that matter to most voters and they will not be convinced of independence by the SNP if the party cannot deliver in government now.

But just 24 months later, there is a nervous excitement. Many are cautiously eyeing an historic fifth term in power, perhaps even more shockingly – given where the party was so recently – with a Holyrood majority.

John Swinney ‘excited’ as he fights for majority

A source close to the First Minister said: “We are absolutely taking nothing for granted. The polls are good, but we’ve seen recently how things can turn against us. John Swinney won’t make that mistake. He can’t afford to.

“Our opponents might want to make John Swinney yesterday’s man. What the people of Scotland have seen this weekend is how far from the truth that is. He is excited.”

The first minister is understood to believe that every minute of the week must be spent speaking about the priorities of Scots.

“The problem was we spent too long speaking about things that didn’t matter to people,” one source at the top of the party said.

The Perthshire MSP is clearly the front runner in what is now the long run to the ballot box in May.

While many are still happy to bet against a majority SNP government, one thing is clear: John Swinney is ready to fight.