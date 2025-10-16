Why is Dundee’s neonatal ICU at Ninewells Hospital being downgraded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is Dundee’s neonatal ICU at Ninewells Hospital being downgraded?

The government insist plans to centralise care for the most unwell babies in Edinburgh, Aberdeen or Glasgow will improve outcomes.

Neonatal ICU
New plans will see care for the sickest newborns centralised. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Plans to downgrade the neonatal intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee have attracted widespread opposition, but government and the NHS are determined to press on.

The change would see the most unwell babies, around 50 across Scotland each year, receive intensive care at three central locations – Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow – rather than local units like those in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Citing “strong clinical advice”, public health minister Jenni Minto insists the decision, made in June 2023, will provide the best care.

But with a Holyrood petition attracting over 17,000 supporters, it is clear there remains widespread opposition.

What is going to change at Ninewells NICU?

Once the change is fully implemented, level three neonatal intensive care units will be centralised in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

These units will look after the sickest babies who are born at less than 27 weeks, those lighter than 800 grams, or those who need complex life support.

The government says the intention is that mothers in suspected extreme premature labour will be transferred before they give birth to maternity units in the hospitals that have the neonatal intensive care units.

Public health minister Jenni Minto. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In situations where this isn’t possible, Ms Minto told Holyrood’s petitions committee: “In the case of an unexpectedly unwell baby or, if there is no time to transfer the woman before a preterm birth, the baby will be born in the nearest hospital and given immediate short-term intensive care on site to stabilise the baby, before being transferred to a NICU by the specialist neonatal transport service.”

“Experience of operating this model of care in Ayrshire and Fife has shown that this works well, with the vast majority of mothers in suspected pre-term labour being transferred prior to birth.”

The government also say accommodation will be provided for parents to stay on or near neonatal units.

Ninewells. Hospital, Dundee
Around 50 babies a year are likely to be affected. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A network of local neonatal units will also be maintained in the hospitals where care is downgraded.

These will be able to care for babies who need additional care but do not require the most intensive treatment. The change will impact around 50 babies each year.

Why is this being pushed through?

These proposals have attracted opposition from politicians, campaigners and parents with experience of seeing their newborn in intensive care.

But the changes are at an advanced stage with a “task and finish group” overseeing the implementation. This includes financing the increased capacity at the three hospitals.

The Scottish Government insist the decision has been made based on “strong clinical advice” is supported by expert guidance from the British Association for Perinatal Medicine. They also say it is in line with what happens elsewhere in the UK.

Ms Minto said: “The recommendation was based on evidence that outcomes, including survival, for the very smallest and sickest babies are best when they are cared for in units with high volume throughout (defined as care for more than 100 very low birthweight babies a year) and where there are collocated specialist services (such as neonatal surgery).”

‘Best chance of survival’

The move is supported by Bliss Scotland, a charity which champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care.

The group said: “Multiple studies indicate that this model of care provides the smallest and sickest babies with the best chance of survival and quality of life.”

They cited a 2006 study which concluded that units who treat the highest number of sick children have “significantly” better outcomes than smaller facilities.

The charity added: “Around 5,200 babies are born needing neonatal care in Scotland every year, of which around 1,100 receive intensive care. This volume is far too low to sustain more than three NICUs in Scotland.

“Bliss Scotland fully supports reconfiguration of neonatal services in Scotland and believes strongly that reorganisation of services is necessary to ensure the sickest babies have access to the care most suited to their needs.”

But parents and campaigners are pushing for a rethink, warning of the negative impact of having to travel so far from home.

