Dundee University architecture students hit out at lack of teachers

Principal Nigel Seaton is being warned the university could lose its accreditation to deliver architecture courses.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University
Students say there is a lack of teachers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Architecture students at Dundee University say staff shortages are threatening their education and the institution’s ability to deliver the courses in future.

Members of the Association of Dundee Architecture Students (ADAS) have written to interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton to raise the “urgent” situation.

The university’s architecture programmes rank among the best in the UK, with students undertaking their studies at the highly regarded Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD).

But some of the 300-strong student group studying for their degree or master’s fear the university’s ability to deliver the courses in future is being put at risk because of a lack of teaching staff.

The group say that since the start of the semester there has been “little to no teaching staff”.

Students warn university’s architecture accreditation ‘at risk’

They warn these staff are essential for the university’s accreditation with the Architects Registration Board (ARB) and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

ADAS says: “It has become apparent that, without these members of staff we are jeopardising our continued accreditation.

“If the university loses this accreditation it will lose the ability to host an architecture course at all.”

Dundee University interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton
Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson,

The letter to Prof Seaton adds: “We understand the university is currently facing ongoing financial difficulties due to the gross mismanagement of previous administrations.

“However, completely withdrawing teaching staff who are responsible for three-hundred of your paying student body is something we fail to see benefiting the university in any parameter.

“This will only continue to damage the University of Dundee’s reputation and its income stream.”

Dundee University students ‘hopeful’ for speedy resolution

And they warn the poor teaching provision could prompt a mass exodus of students looking to complete their education elsewhere.

A spokesperson for ADAS told The Courier: “We are hopeful for a speedy resolution to the situation at hand and would like to be able to work with the University of Dundee to reinstate the missing staff and resume the course in full.

“We have already received overwhelming support from students and the architectural industry as a whole.

“We are proud to be a part of the University of Dundee as an institution and we hope this new administration leads the university down a more prosperous path that prioritises the education and overall experience of its students and staff alike.”

A Dundee University spokesman said: “We are aware of the students concerns over accreditation and provision of professional tutors and we are actively working to address this.

“We will keep student’s wellbeing at the centre of what we are doing to mitigate any negative impacts on them.

“We work closely with all of our accrediting bodies and take our obligations to them and to our students very seriously.”

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson,

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “These reports are concerning and lay bare the challenges of maintains excellence in teaching and research with a rapidly reducing workforce.

“The lack of any agreed and published plan between the university and government means that there is a lack of transparency and scrutiny of the consequences of cuts. It is astonishing that a year on from this scandal breaking the community remains in the dark.”

Job cuts

Dundee University is currently running a voluntary severance scheme as it attempts to reduce staff to help recover from a financial crisis that left the institution on the brink of collapse.

But insiders say that in addition to the formal scheme, which will see around 300 job cuts, many staff are looking for new jobs elsewhere and choosing to leave voluntarily due to the crisis.

Holyrood’s influential education committee will quiz Prof Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill in November.

Both men are likely to face questions about the ongoing recovery and how teaching and education are being protected.

 

