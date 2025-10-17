Dundee University to host Scotland’s first ever drug-checking lab to detect deadly trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University to host Scotland’s first ever drug-checking lab to detect deadly trends

It is hoped the Dundee-based lab will help identify trends and boost efforts to cut drug-related harm.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee forensic research centre
The Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University will host Scotland’s first ever drug-checking laboratory in a bid to detect potentially deadly trends.

Part of a national pilot, the facility will be backed by Scottish Government funding of more than £1.5 million.

The site – based at the university’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) – will analyse samples to help respond to emerging trends such as highly dangerous synthetic substances.

In addition applications for drug-checking facilities in Dundee and Aberdeen have also been submitted to the Home Office.

If approved, people will be able to submit drugs for testing and receive harm-reduction advice alongside the results.

How Dundee University could help detect deadly drug trends

The lab at LRCFS will provide more complete analysis of samples from the local sites. The government says this will ensure there is vital information for the national early warning system.

Drugs minister Maree Todd said: “The University of Dundee has a strong reputation for forensic science and reaching this agreement, along with the licence approval for the first drug-checking site, are vital steps in our national mission on drugs.

“It is particularly important in light of the current dangers posed by new synthetic opioids like nitazenes which raise the risk of overdose and death.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science. Image: University of Dundee

“Often people who use drugs are not aware of exactly what they contain. That is why we have consistently impressed upon the UK Government the importance of giving drug-checking facilities the go-ahead.

“We will now work at pace with local partners in Glasgow and all the pilot cities to get these services up and running as soon as possible.”

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of the LRCFS at Dundee University, said: “We are very pleased to be able to support the Scottish Government’s national mission to reduce drug-related deaths.

The lab will help to detect new trends. Image: Shutterstock.

“The National Research and Testing Laboratory will provide information and research about the types of drugs circulating in Scotland that will inform colleagues and communities working to reduce drug deaths across the country.”

Dundee previously had the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe. The most recent statistics showed the city had 46 drug-related deaths from in 2023.

This fell to 42 in 2024, a decrease of 8.7%.

The LRCFS previously came under threat due to the ongoing financial crisis at Dundee University.

Staff were previously put at risk of redundancy as the university set out plans to shutter the centre. First Minister John Swinney welcomed the move.

