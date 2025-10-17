Dundee University to host Scotland’s first ever drug-checking lab to detect deadly trends

Dundee University will host Scotland’s first ever drug-checking laboratory in a bid to detect potentially deadly trends.

Part of a national pilot, the facility will be backed by Scottish Government funding of more than £1.5 million.

The site – based at the university’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) – will analyse samples to help respond to emerging trends such as highly dangerous synthetic substances.

In addition applications for drug-checking facilities in Dundee and Aberdeen have also been submitted to the Home Office.

If approved, people will be able to submit drugs for testing and receive harm-reduction advice alongside the results.

How Dundee University could help detect deadly drug trends

The lab at LRCFS will provide more complete analysis of samples from the local sites. The government says this will ensure there is vital information for the national early warning system.

Drugs minister Maree Todd said: “The University of Dundee has a strong reputation for forensic science and reaching this agreement, along with the licence approval for the first drug-checking site, are vital steps in our national mission on drugs.

“It is particularly important in light of the current dangers posed by new synthetic opioids like nitazenes which raise the risk of overdose and death.

“Often people who use drugs are not aware of exactly what they contain. That is why we have consistently impressed upon the UK Government the importance of giving drug-checking facilities the go-ahead.

“We will now work at pace with local partners in Glasgow and all the pilot cities to get these services up and running as soon as possible.”

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of the LRCFS at Dundee University, said: “We are very pleased to be able to support the Scottish Government’s national mission to reduce drug-related deaths.

“The National Research and Testing Laboratory will provide information and research about the types of drugs circulating in Scotland that will inform colleagues and communities working to reduce drug deaths across the country.”

Dundee previously had the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe. The most recent statistics showed the city had 46 drug-related deaths from in 2023.

This fell to 42 in 2024, a decrease of 8.7%.

The LRCFS previously came under threat due to the ongoing financial crisis at Dundee University.

Staff were previously put at risk of redundancy as the university set out plans to shutter the centre. First Minister John Swinney welcomed the move.