SNP government ‘cynically blocking’ Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says

SNP ministers are being accused of “cynically blocking” the Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, despite confirmation they have the power to approve a temporary border control solution.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says he is “furious” the Scottish Government has so far refused to “sign a simple piece of paper”.

Mr Downie is pushing for Grangemouth to be designated as a temporary Border Control Post (BCP) for the Port of Rosyth.

It would allow a small number of lorries to get round UK-EU rules and undergo agriculture and food checks at Grangemouth, around 20 miles from Rosyth.

This would prevent the need for border control facilities to be constructed at Rosyth only to become redundant in 2027 when a new UK deal with the European Union is expected to come into force.

It is hoped this would allow operator DFDS to open the link between Rosyth and Dunkirk, France, by spring 2026.

It can also be revealed that the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (Spice) has confirmed the solution is possible.

After a series of questions from Scottish Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra, researchers said ministers could make regulations to allow for a BCP to be situated somewhere other than the point of entry.

Dunfermline MP ‘furious’ at inaction

Labour MP Graeme Downie told The Courier: “It is becoming more and more clear the SNP are deliberately and cynically blocking my attempts to create a new ferry route between Fife and Europe.

“This project would bring visitors and trade to Scotland and strengthen trade links with the EU, yet the SNP refuse to sign even a simple piece of paper needed to make it happen. I am absolutely furious they are acting in this way.

“The SNP talk about supporting Scottish jobs and the importance of being European but the truth is it is Labour MPs and the Labour government that are trying to deliver better links with the EU while the SNP hide and mislead.

‘I hope it’s not too late’

“They must now come clean about why they have blocked this project for so long already and immediately take the necessary action needed to allow the use of the Border Control Post (BCP) at Grangemouth.

“I just hope any action they take now does not come too late to make this project a reality.”

Mr Marra added: “The SNP Government should be pulling every lever to get growth back into the Scottish economy but too often there are empty words rather than real action to get things moving.

“It is now up to SNP ministers to table the necessary regulations to open the port for business.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We’ve always made clear our support for the development of Scotland’s ports and the potential for new direct freight and passenger ferry services linking Scotland to Europe.

“We will continue to engage with port operators and others to explore how that might be delivered so that Scottish exporters have more direct routes to market.

“However, the Scottish Government cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives.

“We are liaising with DFDS on possible Waterborne Freight Grant funding.”