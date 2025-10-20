SNP government ‘cynically blocking’ Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP government ‘cynically blocking’ Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says

The Scottish Parliament has confirmed ministers could designate a temporary border control post to allow the Rosyth to Dunkirk ferry link to open in spring.

Rosyth Europe Ferry
The proposed ferry route would carry passengers and freight. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

SNP ministers are being accused of “cynically blocking” the Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, despite confirmation they have the power to approve a temporary border control solution.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says he is “furious” the Scottish Government has so far refused to “sign a simple piece of paper”.

Mr Downie is pushing for Grangemouth to be designated as a temporary Border Control Post (BCP) for the Port of Rosyth.

It would allow a small number of lorries to get round UK-EU rules and undergo agriculture and food checks at Grangemouth, around 20 miles from Rosyth.

This would prevent the need for border control facilities to be constructed at Rosyth only to become redundant in 2027 when a new UK deal with the European Union is expected to come into force.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie is frustrated at the lack of progress. Image: Supplied

It is hoped this would allow operator DFDS to open the link between Rosyth and Dunkirk, France, by spring 2026.

It can also be revealed that the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (Spice) has confirmed the solution is possible.

After a series of questions from Scottish Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra, researchers said ministers could make regulations to allow for a BCP to be situated somewhere other than the point of entry.

Dunfermline MP ‘furious’ at inaction

Labour MP Graeme Downie told The Courier: “It is becoming more and more clear the SNP are deliberately and cynically blocking my attempts to create a new ferry route between Fife and Europe.

“This project would bring visitors and trade to Scotland and strengthen trade links with the EU, yet the SNP refuse to sign even a simple piece of paper needed to make it happen. I am absolutely furious they are acting in this way.

“The SNP talk about supporting Scottish jobs and the importance of being European but the truth is it is Labour MPs and the Labour government that are trying to deliver better links with the EU while the SNP hide and mislead.

‘I hope it’s not too late’

“They must now come clean about why they have blocked this project for so long already and immediately take the necessary action needed to allow the use of the Border Control Post (BCP) at Grangemouth.

“I just hope any action they take now does not come too late to make this project a reality.”

Mr Marra added: “The SNP Government should be pulling every lever to get growth back into the Scottish economy but too often there are empty words rather than real action to get things moving.

“It is now up to SNP ministers to table the necessary regulations to open the port for business.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We’ve always made clear our support for the development of Scotland’s ports and the potential for new direct freight and passenger ferry services linking Scotland to Europe.

“We will continue to engage with port operators and others to explore how that might be delivered so that Scottish exporters have more direct routes to market.

“However, the Scottish Government cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives.

“We are liaising with DFDS on possible Waterborne Freight Grant funding.”

