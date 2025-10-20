Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters

More than 21,000 people have signed a petition to halt plans to centralise neonatal intensive care units and downgrade facilities at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The plans have attracted widespread opposition – including from parents with experience of their newborn requiring treatment in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

The change would see the most unwell babies cared for at three central locations – Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow – rather than local units like those in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Citing “strong clinical advice”, the Scottish Government insists the decision, made in June 2023, will provide the best care.

But a Scottish Parliament petition calling on MSPs to urge government to re-think the move has attracted over 21,000 signatures.

Call for independent review of NICU change

Those supporting the appeal want the SNP administration to commission an independent review of the decision because of what they say is “contradictory expert opinions on centralising services”.

Defending the move, the government say it is based on clinical advice supported by expert guidance from the British Association for Perinatal Medicine and is in line with what happens elsewhere in the UK.

The NICU at Ninewells is currently a level three facility and can provide the full range of neonatal intensive care. It will be downgraded to a level two Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026.

The Scottish Government say the majority of women in extreme preterm labour would be transferred to one of the units in Edinburgh, Aberdeen or Glasgow before they give birth.

Parents would also be able to access accommodation and apply for support with travel and other costs.

But one of those opposing the change is Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly, who says the NICU at Ninewells cannot be downgraded

Ms Donnelly’s son Leo received treatment at the hospital in Dundee after he was born 14 weeks early and weighing only 1lb 12oz.

She has joined other parents who are sharing their stories to show the impact of being forced to have a newborn cared for so far from home and family support networks.

Charity backs plan to centralise neonatal intensive care

But Bliss Scotland, a charity which campaign for every baby to have access to excellent neonatal care, has backed the plans.

They say around 1,100 babies born in Scotland receive intensive care each year, a number which is “far too low” to sustain more than three NICUs in Scotland.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie MSP said the proposals had “not been thought through”.

Dame Jackie accused SNP ministers of turning a “deaf ear” to concerns, adding: “It is abundantly clear that when a baby’s health is compromised, it is best to keep them close to their mums, and for those mothers to be supported by their families.

“But instead, this incompetent SNP government has ploughed ahead with their plans to downgrade services, which will put more strain on families and worsen health outcomes.

“SNP MSPs have chosen to put their misguided party loyalty ahead of the needs of their constituents – that more than 21,000 people have signed this petition demonstrates the strength of feeling around this crucial issue.”

Asked about the petition, public health minister Jenni Minto said: “Local neonatal units, including Ninewells and The Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, will continue to provide care to the vast majority of babies who need it, including a level of intensive care.

“No neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.

“The decision to move to three national neonatal intensive care units was announced in June 2023. It was based on strong clinical evidence that care for the very sickest and the most preterm babies was safest in units that treat a higher number of patients.

“Around 4,500 babies are treated in neonatal care per year nationally. This change will affect around 50 to 60 babies who are born at the extremes of prematurity, and a small number of the very sickest babies who require, for example neonatal surgery.

“These three units, based in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies. Clinical evidence and advice tell us that is the safest approach, and that is the reason for this decision.”