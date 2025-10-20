Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters

The Scottish Government is being urged to commission an independent review of the plan to centralise neonatal intensive care units.

By Alasdair Clark
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
More than 21,000 people have signed a petition to halt plans to centralise neonatal intensive care units and downgrade facilities at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The plans have attracted widespread opposition – including from parents with experience of their newborn requiring treatment in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

The change would see the most unwell babies cared for at three central locations – Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow – rather than local units like those in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Citing “strong clinical advice”, the Scottish Government insists the decision, made in June 2023, will provide the best care.

But a Scottish Parliament petition calling on MSPs to urge government to re-think the move has attracted over 21,000 signatures.

Call for independent review of NICU change

Those supporting the appeal want the SNP administration to commission an independent review of the decision because of what they say is “contradictory expert opinions on centralising services”.

Defending the move, the government say it is based on clinical advice supported by expert guidance from the British Association for Perinatal Medicine and is in line with what happens elsewhere in the UK.

The NICU at Ninewells is currently a level three facility and can provide the full range of neonatal intensive care. It will be downgraded to a level two Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026.

Public health minister Jenni Minto. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government say the majority of women in extreme preterm labour would be transferred to one of the units in Edinburgh, Aberdeen or Glasgow before they give birth.

Parents would also be able to access accommodation and apply for support with travel and other costs.

But one of those opposing the change is Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly, who says the NICU at Ninewells cannot be downgraded

Ms Donnelly’s son Leo received treatment at the hospital in Dundee after he was born 14 weeks early and weighing only 1lb 12oz.

She has joined other parents who are sharing their stories to show the impact of being forced to have a newborn cared for so far from home and family support networks.

Charity backs plan to centralise neonatal intensive care

But Bliss Scotland, a charity which campaign for every baby to have access to excellent neonatal care, has backed the plans.

They say around 1,100 babies born in Scotland receive intensive care each year, a number which is “far too low” to sustain more than three NICUs in Scotland.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie MSP said the proposals had “not been thought through”.

Dame Jackie accused SNP ministers of turning a “deaf ear” to concerns, adding: “It is abundantly clear that when a baby’s health is compromised, it is best to keep them close to their mums, and for those mothers to be supported by their families.

“But instead, this incompetent SNP government has ploughed ahead with their plans to downgrade services, which will put more strain on families and worsen health outcomes.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie. Image: Andrew Crawley/DC Thomson.

“SNP MSPs have chosen to put their misguided party loyalty ahead of the needs of their constituents – that more than 21,000 people have signed this petition demonstrates the strength of feeling around this crucial issue.”

Asked about the petition, public health minister Jenni Minto said: “Local neonatal units, including Ninewells and The Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, will continue to provide care to the vast majority of babies who need it, including a level of intensive care.

“No neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.

“The decision to move to three national neonatal intensive care units was announced in June 2023. It was based on strong clinical evidence that care for the very sickest and the most preterm babies was safest in units that treat a higher number of patients.

“Around 4,500 babies are treated in neonatal care per year nationally. This change will affect around 50 to 60 babies who are born at the extremes of prematurity, and a small number of the very sickest babies who require, for example neonatal surgery.

“These three units, based in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies. Clinical evidence and advice tell us that is the safest approach, and that is the reason for this decision.”

Conversation