Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to college cuts

There are fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on a defence jobs boom due to college cuts, with the UK Government considering how it could invest directly in education.

Defence minister Luke Pollard told The Courier the UK Government is considering whether it could invest in skills education in Scotland directly as colleges across the country weigh up cost-saving proposals.

Colleges have warned they are recruiting fewer students due to a lack of funding from Holyrood, with a recent report finding they had experienced a 20% real-terms cut over the last five years.

Dundee and Angus College recently announced a raft of cuts as they attempt to fill a £2.5 million blackhole in their budget.

At Fife College, principal Jim Metcalfe warned he would also need to make savings by looking at what courses are offered and where campuses are located.

Scottish Government ‘dither’ costs jobs

Mr Pollard said: “The dither that we’ve seen from the Scottish Government is one of the reasons we’ve decided on a policy that injects funding and skills across the UK, in Scotland in particular.

“I’ve been meeting with Scottish MPs to discuss how the investment that we want to make in colleges in skills can be delivered in Scotland, because there’s an impatience that I have, we know there’s work in Scotland to be done. We know there’s jobs to be filled.”

Trades like welding, the minister said, offered the potential of an “entire career of being well paid”, not just in the defence industry.

He added: “So it seems like a win-win, and it seems confusing to me why the Scottish Government would be turning its back on good, well-paid jobs.”

“If you’re a welder, you will have an entire career of being well-paid and contributing not just to defence, but to a whole range of sectors that are vital for Scotland’s future.

“So it seems like a win-win, and it seems confusing to me why the Scottish Government would be turning its back on good, well-paid jobs at the moment.”

Education is devolved to the Scottish Government, who are responsible for funding schools, colleges and universities.

The UK Government has made a significant investment in defence, including at Rosyth dockyard, with £60.2 billion spent in 2024/25 and a plan to increase this to £62.2 billion in 2025/26.

Frustration

Mr Pollard said he was “frustrated” at the Scottish Government’s approach to defence. The SNP administration previously opposed all public investment in companies linked to munitions.

UK Government sources say this has deterred investment in Scotland.

He added: “I think the strategy that [the Scottish Government] has pursued over over many years has been to dither and delay. It’s not been to deliver jobs, deliver investment, and I think in many cases, it’s made those companies that are investing in Scottish jobs, it’s made their lives harder.

“Any narrative that says that’s not a good job or that won’t be a job that you can have for your entire career, well that’s putting people off from going down that path.”

SNP colleges minister Ben MacPherson

Higher Education Minister Ben Macpherson said: “It is extremely concerning that a UK Government Minister is apparently threatening to bypass the devolution settlement and interfere in Scotland’s colleges, which are entirely devolved.

“The UK Government must make clear that this is not their intention as a matter of urgency.

“Anything else would be completely unacceptable and show contempt for the Scottish Parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney said previously that despite “enormous pressure” on public finances, the budget for colleges increased by 2.6% this year.