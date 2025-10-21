Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to college cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to college cuts

The UK Government is considering investing directly in Scottish colleges to help build skills for the defence sector - including jobs at Rosyth naval base.

By Alasdair Clark
Defence minister Luke Pollard in Rosyth, Fife. Image: PA
Defence minister Luke Pollard in Rosyth, Fife. Image: PA

There are fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on a defence jobs boom due to college cuts, with the UK Government considering how it could invest directly in education.

Defence minister Luke Pollard told The Courier the UK Government is considering whether it could invest in skills education in Scotland directly as colleges across the country weigh up cost-saving proposals.

Colleges have warned they are recruiting fewer students due to a lack of funding from Holyrood, with a recent report finding they had experienced a 20% real-terms cut over the last five years.

Dundee and Angus College recently announced a raft of cuts as they attempt to fill a £2.5 million blackhole in their budget.

At Fife College, principal Jim Metcalfe warned he would also need to make savings by looking at what courses are offered and where campuses are located.

Scottish Government ‘dither’ costs jobs

Mr Pollard said: “The dither that we’ve seen from the Scottish Government is one of the reasons we’ve decided on a policy that injects funding and skills across the UK, in Scotland in particular.

“I’ve been meeting with Scottish MPs to discuss how the investment that we want to make in colleges in skills can be delivered in Scotland, because there’s an impatience that I have, we know there’s work in Scotland to be done. We know there’s jobs to be filled.”

Trades like welding, the minister said, offered the potential of an “entire career of being well paid”, not just in the defence industry.

He added: “So it seems like a win-win, and it seems confusing to me why the Scottish Government would be turning its back on good, well-paid jobs.”

The UK Government has increased spending on defence – including at Rosyth dockyard. Image: DC Thomson.

“If you’re a welder, you will have an entire career of being well-paid and contributing not just to defence, but to a whole range of sectors that are vital for Scotland’s future.

“So it seems like a win-win, and it seems confusing to me why the Scottish Government would be turning its back on good, well-paid jobs at the moment.”

Education is devolved to the Scottish Government, who are responsible for funding schools, colleges and universities.

The UK Government has made a significant investment in defence, including at Rosyth dockyard, with £60.2 billion spent in 2024/25 and a plan to increase this to £62.2 billion in 2025/26.

Frustration

Mr Pollard said he was “frustrated” at the Scottish Government’s approach to defence. The SNP administration previously opposed all public investment in companies linked to munitions.

UK Government sources say this has deterred investment in Scotland.

He added: “I think the strategy that [the Scottish Government] has pursued over over many years has been to dither and delay. It’s not been to deliver jobs, deliver investment, and I think in many cases, it’s made those companies that are investing in Scottish jobs, it’s made their lives harder.

“Any narrative that says that’s not a good job or that won’t be a job that you can have for your entire career, well that’s putting people off from going down that path.”

SNP colleges minister Ben MacPherson

Higher Education Minister Ben Macpherson said: “It is extremely concerning that a UK Government Minister is apparently threatening to bypass the devolution settlement and interfere in Scotland’s colleges, which are entirely devolved.

“The UK Government must make clear that this is not their intention as a matter of urgency.

“Anything else would be completely unacceptable and show contempt for the Scottish Parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney said previously that despite “enormous pressure” on public finances, the budget for colleges increased by 2.6% this year.

More from Politics

BESTPIC - CR0055446, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Kris Boyle Knife Crime campaign. Picture Shows: Kris Boyle (37) in the Hilltown, Dundee, talking about being stabbed as a teenager, but now campaigning for tougher punishments for carrying bladed weapons. Tuesday 14th October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters
4
Rosyth Europe Ferry
SNP government 'cynically blocking' Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says
2
Dundee University
Dundee University architecture students hit out at lack of teachers
9
Dundee forensic research centre
Dundee University to host Scotland's first ever drug-checking lab to detect deadly trends
Neonatal ICU
Why is Dundee's neonatal ICU at Ninewells Hospital being downgraded?
6
Dundee City West MSP Shona Robison.
Dundee MSP Shona Robison attacks Nigel Farage and Reform UK over child poverty
41
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans tribunal panel expected to start debating verdict for Sandie Peggie case…
John Swinney SNP conference
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority
33
Equipment in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Tayside mum joins 11th-hour bid to stop Ninewells' sickest babies being treated in central…
16

Conversation