Fife shipbuilder hires 300 overseas workers after struggle to find enough qualified Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Fife shipbuilder hires 300 overseas workers after struggle to find enough qualified Scots

It has prompted accusations the SNP government has failed to invest in skills training.

By Alasdair Clark
Defence firm Babcock was forced to look at abroad for jobs in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.
Defence firm Babcock was forced to look at abroad for jobs in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife shipbuilder has brought in 300 welders from the Philippines after struggling to find enough qualified Scots, The Courier can reveal.

It has prompted accusations that the SNP government has failed to invest in skills training, meaning young Fifers are missing out on well-paying jobs at Rosyth dockyard.

Babcock brought in welders from the Philippines earlier this year to help build the two aircraft carriers being assembled at Rosyth dockyard.

They can earn upwards of £40,000 a year.

Colleges are recruiting fewer students due to a reduction in funding. A recent report revealed colleges had been dealt a 20 per cent real-terms funding cut in the last five years.

Scottish Government attacked for underfunding skills training in Fife

A senior UK Government source told The Courier the Scottish Government had failed to recognise the potential benefits defence-linked jobs and had instead underfunded colleges where people can learn trades.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said the UK government is considering how it could invest directly in Scottish colleges to deliver skills training for the sector.

The Scottish Government is responsible for education funding under devolution, but Labour sources say the UK Government could chose to fund defence-sector skills training directly given defence is a reserved matter.

At Fife College, principal Jim Metcalfe has warned of course reductions and potential campus closures.

One source said: “We could recruit a great many more students than we do now, and we know there would be jobs for them, businesses are crying out, but the reality is we can’t afford to.”

Courses, staffing and campuses are under threat at Fife College amid a "survival mode" warning from an expert
Courses, staffing and campuses are under threat at Fife College. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie told The Courier: “The record of this knackered SNP Scottish Government skills – and in particular, defence industry skills – is shameful.

“Their dogmatic and childish approach to Scotland’s vital defence industry means local people are not able to access the training they need to take up the high-value secure jobs offered by companies who are crying out for new talent in technical skills they want to find in the local area.

“At the same time, this tired Scottish Government has slashed college budgets, with a real-terms cut of 20 per cent in this parliamentary session alone, leading to threats of staff cuts and campus closures here in Fife.

Fife MP Graeme Downie at Rosyth dockyard
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Supplied

“Only a Scottish Labour government at Holyrood will unlock the talent of young people in Scotland, working with defence companies and other sectors to make sure the next generation of workers have the opportunities and life chances they deserve.”

A Babcock spokesman said: “While most roles are filled locally, the specialist nature and availability of the skills required to support our build programme means we may need short-term international recruitment to meet delivery timelines.

“This ensures progress on vital defence programmes while we continue to strengthen Scotland’s skilled workforce.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

 

More from Politics

Defence minister Luke Pollard in Rosyth, Fife. Image: PA
Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to…
2
BESTPIC - CR0055446, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Kris Boyle Knife Crime campaign. Picture Shows: Kris Boyle (37) in the Hilltown, Dundee, talking about being stabbed as a teenager, but now campaigning for tougher punishments for carrying bladed weapons. Tuesday 14th October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters
6
Rosyth Europe Ferry
SNP government 'cynically blocking' Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says
2
Dundee University
Dundee University architecture students hit out at lack of teachers
9
Dundee forensic research centre
Dundee University to host Scotland's first ever drug-checking lab to detect deadly trends
Neonatal ICU
Why is Dundee's neonatal ICU at Ninewells Hospital being downgraded?
6
Dundee City West MSP Shona Robison.
Dundee MSP Shona Robison attacks Nigel Farage and Reform UK over child poverty
41
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans tribunal panel expected to start debating verdict for Sandie Peggie case…
John Swinney SNP conference
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority
33

Conversation