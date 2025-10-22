Fife shipbuilder hires 300 overseas workers after struggle to find enough qualified Scots

A Fife shipbuilder has brought in 300 welders from the Philippines after struggling to find enough qualified Scots, The Courier can reveal.

It has prompted accusations that the SNP government has failed to invest in skills training, meaning young Fifers are missing out on well-paying jobs at Rosyth dockyard.

Babcock brought in welders from the Philippines earlier this year to help build the two aircraft carriers being assembled at Rosyth dockyard.

They can earn upwards of £40,000 a year.

Colleges are recruiting fewer students due to a reduction in funding. A recent report revealed colleges had been dealt a 20 per cent real-terms funding cut in the last five years.

Scottish Government attacked for underfunding skills training in Fife

A senior UK Government source told The Courier the Scottish Government had failed to recognise the potential benefits defence-linked jobs and had instead underfunded colleges where people can learn trades.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said the UK government is considering how it could invest directly in Scottish colleges to deliver skills training for the sector.

The Scottish Government is responsible for education funding under devolution, but Labour sources say the UK Government could chose to fund defence-sector skills training directly given defence is a reserved matter.

At Fife College, principal Jim Metcalfe has warned of course reductions and potential campus closures.

One source said: “We could recruit a great many more students than we do now, and we know there would be jobs for them, businesses are crying out, but the reality is we can’t afford to.”

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie told The Courier: “The record of this knackered SNP Scottish Government skills – and in particular, defence industry skills – is shameful.

“Their dogmatic and childish approach to Scotland’s vital defence industry means local people are not able to access the training they need to take up the high-value secure jobs offered by companies who are crying out for new talent in technical skills they want to find in the local area.

“At the same time, this tired Scottish Government has slashed college budgets, with a real-terms cut of 20 per cent in this parliamentary session alone, leading to threats of staff cuts and campus closures here in Fife.

“Only a Scottish Labour government at Holyrood will unlock the talent of young people in Scotland, working with defence companies and other sectors to make sure the next generation of workers have the opportunities and life chances they deserve.”

A Babcock spokesman said: “While most roles are filled locally, the specialist nature and availability of the skills required to support our build programme means we may need short-term international recruitment to meet delivery timelines.

“This ensures progress on vital defence programmes while we continue to strengthen Scotland’s skilled workforce.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.