Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers ‘robbed’ by SNP, claims Labour leader

A Fife shipyard turning overseas for welders shows how the SNP has short-changed Scots, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has claimed.

Babcock International was forced to recruit some 300 Filipino welders because of a lack of skilled applicants from Fife.

The defence firm is currently assembling two Type 31 frigates at the Fife dockyard, but the skills gap in Scotland forced them to recruit from the other side of the world.

Colleges in Scotland – which help educate the next generation of apprentices alongside employers – are reducing the number of students they recruit in an attempt to cut costs.

‘SNP failure on skills is robbing Scots’

A Fife College source said the institution could hire “many more students” with a clear demand from business, but that they could not afford to do so.

And there are fears it is worsening the skills gap just as defence manufacturers in Fife and across Scotland secure new contracts.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told The Courier: “Labour is investing game-changing amounts of money in Scotland’s defence industry, but the SNP’s failure to support our skills system is robbing Scots of opportunities.

“The SNP has hollowed out Scotland’s colleges, cutting funding by a fifth in recent years and these are the consequences.

“A Scottish Labour government will modernise our skills system and ensure colleges can equip Scots for the jobs of the future, including in our world-class defence industry.”

Defence minister Luke Pollard says the UK Government is currently considering how it could invest directly in colleges across Scotland to help close the defence-manufacturing skills gap.

But Scottish Government further education minister Ben MacPherson says this shows “contempt” for the Scottish Parliament, which has full control over education through devolution.

Labour sources, however, say defence is reserved and the UK Government could choose to fund skills training for the sector directly.

A senior UK Government source said: “We should be training the next generation of apprentices in Scotland but we are seeing a real-terms cut in further education colleges.

“If you talk to companies – a good example is the aircraft carriers being built in Rosyth, the companies have told us they have 300 Filipino welders working in Rosyth because they have not been able to source welders at the time.”

Responding to Mr Sarwar, Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “While the SNP are investing in education here in Fife by supporting the building of the brand new Dunfermline Learning Campus, Labour are busy berating the education of local workers.

“Whilst the SNP has increased funding for college teaching this year, our colleges have been hit by increased costs running into millions thanks to Labour’s decision to hike National Insurance contributions.”

More than 14,000 apprentices in Scotland

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are delivering a transformation programme to reform the post-school education and skills system. Alongside this reform, we’re taking targeted action to meet urgent skills needs in sectors like offshore wind, social care, engineering, and advanced manufacturing.

“The latest data from the Scottish Funding Council shows there are currently more than 14,000 full-time equivalent college students on engineering courses.

“Recognising the vital role Scotland’s colleges have in education and the country’s economy, the Scottish Funding Council is providing a 2.6% increase in teaching funding for 2025-26.

“We are also investing in infrastructure: Fife College will be moving into the brand new Dunfermline Learning Campus shortly, which the Scottish Government is supporting with up to £154.5 million capital investment.

“Scotland’s defence sector is a strategic driver of Scotland’s future workforce, supporting high-quality jobs and playing a vital role in driving economic growth across our nation.”