Perth funding ‘snub’ shows UK Government’s ‘pattern of neglect’ for Fair City

SNP MP Pete Wishart says the UK Government is neglecting Perth and Kinross after area missed out on the latest round of community regeneration funding.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently announced Fife would benefit from a £40 million cash injection over the next two years to help improve two communities.

Dundee is receiving £1.5 million for similar projects under the initiative. In Spring 2025, some £20 million was confirmed for project in Angus.

The Fair City missed out on the latest round. Some £5 million was announced for Perth under the previous Conservative government. It was due to be spent on three cultural projects aimed at regenerating Perth City Centre.

But the cash was withdrawn after Labour took power last year. with the government saying the promise had been unfunded.

Perth ones of few areas to miss out on millions

It leaves Perth as one of a handful of council areas in Scotland which has received no money through either the previous government’s levelling up fund or Labour’s Pride in Place initiative.

Mr Wishart says this continues what he described as a “pattern of neglect” by Westminster.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the SNP MP asked Scotland minister Kirsty McNeill when Perth and Kinross would receive its “fair share”.

‘Where’s the money gone, John?’

Ms McNeill insisted the allocation of Pride in Place funds had been made based on a “progressive formula” using data to ensured money went “into the pockets of those who need it most”.

She added: “If [Pete Wishart] is worried about where money in Perth and Kinross has gone, I suggest he asks the First Minister of Scotland, who has received over £5 billion. His constituents will be asking ‘Where’s the money gone, John?'”

Mr Wishart says he will be writing to the government to demand clarity on what data was used to make the decision.

He said: “The Tories made us wait until the very last minute for levelling up funding, and just as Perth finally secured £5 million for three fantastic projects, Labour came along and took it straight back.

“And now we’ve been left out of the Pride of Place fund altogether.

“When I pressed the minister in parliament on why Perth and Kinross keeps being overlooked, she told me that funding decisions were based on ‘a formula’.

“Well, I’d love to see this mysterious formula, because Perth and our neighbouring towns are dealing with the same struggles as communities up and down the country.

“It’s time for the government to start recognising that communities like ours deserve their fair share too.”