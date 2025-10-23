Perth funding ‘snub’ shows UK Government’s ‘pattern of neglect’ for Fair City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth funding ‘snub’ shows UK Government’s ‘pattern of neglect’ for Fair City

SNP MP Pete Wishart says Perth and Kinross has been continually overlooked by Westminster.

By Alasdair Clark

SNP MP Pete Wishart says the UK Government is neglecting Perth and Kinross after area missed out on the latest round of community regeneration funding.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently announced Fife would benefit from a £40 million cash injection over the next two years to help improve two communities.

Dundee is receiving £1.5 million for similar projects under the initiative. In Spring 2025, some £20 million was confirmed for project in Angus.

The Fair City missed out on the latest round. Some £5 million was announced for Perth under the previous Conservative government. It was due to be spent on three cultural projects aimed at regenerating Perth City Centre.

But the cash was withdrawn after Labour took power last year. with the government saying the promise had been unfunded.

Perth ones of few areas to miss out on millions

It leaves Perth as one of a handful of council areas in Scotland which has received no money through either the previous government’s levelling up fund or Labour’s Pride in Place initiative.

Mr Wishart says this continues what he described as a “pattern of neglect” by Westminster.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the SNP MP asked Scotland minister Kirsty McNeill when Perth and Kinross would receive its “fair share”.

‘Where’s the money gone, John?’

Ms McNeill insisted the allocation of Pride in Place funds had been made based on a “progressive formula” using data to ensured money went “into the pockets of those who need it most”.

She added: “If [Pete Wishart] is worried about where money in Perth and Kinross has gone, I suggest he asks the First Minister of Scotland, who has received over £5 billion. His constituents will be asking ‘Where’s the money gone, John?'”

Mr Wishart says he will be writing to the government to demand clarity on what data was used to make the decision.

Scotland minister Kirsty McNeill. Image: PA

He said: “The Tories made us wait until the very last minute for levelling up funding, and just as Perth finally secured £5 million for three fantastic projects, Labour came along and took it straight back.

“And now we’ve been left out of the Pride of Place fund altogether.

“When I pressed the minister in parliament on why Perth and Kinross keeps being overlooked, she told me that funding decisions were based on ‘a formula’.

“Well, I’d love to see this mysterious formula, because Perth and our neighbouring towns are dealing with the same struggles as communities up and down the country.

“It’s time for the government to start recognising that communities like ours deserve their fair share too.”

