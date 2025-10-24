Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel

Israeli authorities have refused to release the fire appliance and the community it was donated to have been handed a storage bill for £16,000.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine
The fire engine was donated to Nablus Fire Department, but Israel has refused to release it. Image: Supplied.

A fire engine from Dundee donated to a community in Palestine may be returned to the UK after being impounded by the Israeli authorities for more than a year.

The vital humanitarian aid intended for Nablus Fire Department in the West Bank has been stuck in customs since last summer, with the authorities refusing to release it for delivery into the Palestinian territory.

Laden with fire kit and medicine, the donation was organised by former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone.

The fire engine reached the Port of Ashdod in Israel with the correct paperwork last July after being driven from Dundee to Southampton for shipping.

Former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone.
The donation was organised by former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It is claimed the refusal is due to the fire engine being a right-hand-drive vehicle, despite a commitment for it to be retrofitted.

And the community in Nablus is now being threatened with a bill for £16,000 to cover port storage fees, meaning it may have to be returned to the UK unless it is released.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has urged the UK Government to make a last-ditch effort to intervene through diplomatic channels.

Dundee MP ‘outraged’ at Israeli seizure

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In a letter to Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, the SNP MP said: “It is outrageous that this essential equipment has been held by the Israeli authorities for over a year and will now never reach its intended recipients.

“The Fire Brigades Union in Scotland came together to source this equipment and have worked hard over many months to get it to where it needs to be.

Dundee has been twinned with Nablus in Palestine since 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

“It is not right that the Israeli authorities have prevented this vital emergency equipment from reaching Palestinian firefighters who are continuing to strive to save lives amidst the grave humanitarian crisis.”

He has asked what engagement the UK Government has with Israel about the decision to return the fire appliance and the “immoral cost” of the blockade on Nablus – which was twinned with Dundee in 1980.

‘Disgrace’

Mr Gethins told The Courier: “Local firefighters in Dundee and the rest of the community have shown a level of humanitarianism and thought for those affected by war. Their efforts deserve to be commended.

“However, from day one they have been mucked about with even this simple gift for stretched emergency services unable to reach its destination. That is a tragedy and one that will impact the most vulnerable.

“Since I was elected I have been working with local firefighters’ representatives, engaging with every authority I can including the Foreign Office.

‘Yet this gift was tied up in bureaucracy with the British Government all too helpless [to intervene].

“What a disgrace when this simple act of kindness is denied.”

The Foreign Office and the Israeli embassy to the UK were approached for comment.

Last weekend, a deadly flare-up threatened to derail the ceasefire agreed earlier this month, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the Gaza truce.

