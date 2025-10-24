Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel

A fire engine from Dundee donated to a community in Palestine may be returned to the UK after being impounded by the Israeli authorities for more than a year.

The vital humanitarian aid intended for Nablus Fire Department in the West Bank has been stuck in customs since last summer, with the authorities refusing to release it for delivery into the Palestinian territory.

Laden with fire kit and medicine, the donation was organised by former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone.

The fire engine reached the Port of Ashdod in Israel with the correct paperwork last July after being driven from Dundee to Southampton for shipping.

It is claimed the refusal is due to the fire engine being a right-hand-drive vehicle, despite a commitment for it to be retrofitted.

And the community in Nablus is now being threatened with a bill for £16,000 to cover port storage fees, meaning it may have to be returned to the UK unless it is released.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has urged the UK Government to make a last-ditch effort to intervene through diplomatic channels.

Dundee MP ‘outraged’ at Israeli seizure

In a letter to Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, the SNP MP said: “It is outrageous that this essential equipment has been held by the Israeli authorities for over a year and will now never reach its intended recipients.

“The Fire Brigades Union in Scotland came together to source this equipment and have worked hard over many months to get it to where it needs to be.

“It is not right that the Israeli authorities have prevented this vital emergency equipment from reaching Palestinian firefighters who are continuing to strive to save lives amidst the grave humanitarian crisis.”

He has asked what engagement the UK Government has with Israel about the decision to return the fire appliance and the “immoral cost” of the blockade on Nablus – which was twinned with Dundee in 1980.

‘Disgrace’

Mr Gethins told The Courier: “Local firefighters in Dundee and the rest of the community have shown a level of humanitarianism and thought for those affected by war. Their efforts deserve to be commended.

“However, from day one they have been mucked about with even this simple gift for stretched emergency services unable to reach its destination. That is a tragedy and one that will impact the most vulnerable.

“Since I was elected I have been working with local firefighters’ representatives, engaging with every authority I can including the Foreign Office.

‘Yet this gift was tied up in bureaucracy with the British Government all too helpless [to intervene].

“What a disgrace when this simple act of kindness is denied.”

The Foreign Office and the Israeli embassy to the UK were approached for comment.

Last weekend, a deadly flare-up threatened to derail the ceasefire agreed earlier this month, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the Gaza truce.