John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured

John Swinney pledged to throw the Scottish Government’s weight behind rescuing Dundee University from its financial crisis as one of its star scientists took centre stage at The Courier Business Awards.

The first minister took to the stage at Dundee’s Apex Hotel to present Professor Sir Philip Cohen, whose work helped make the university a global powerhouse in life sciences, with the accolade.

Life sciences in Dundee is linked to the employment of over 2,000 people in Dundee.

And it credits much of this impact on the work conducted by Sir Philip, who is now 80 and continues to run a successful research team at the university after first joining the biochemistry department in 1980.

Handing out the award, John Swinney said: “There are many moments in my period of office that make me immensely proud, but I’m proud today to have the opportunity to present Sir Philip Cohen the 2025 Courier Outstanding Contribution Award to an eminent scientist who has done so much to strengthen and improve lives around the globe, and he’s done it from the City of Dundee.”

Scottish Government ‘will support Dundee University’

Pointing to the impact of life sciences research conducted by Sir Philip and other cutting-edge researchers, Mr Swinney said: “We are all aware that the University of Dundee is currently facing some very serious financial challenges, but this moment reminds us of what the university has delivered and what can still be achieved when institutions are enabled to thrive.

“And it’s my commitment to the University of Dundee that the government will support it in its journey to make sure that happens in the future.”

Dundee University revealed a £30 million black hole in its finances in November last year, months after then-principal Iain Gillespie had said the institution was “blooming”.

An independent review found Mr Gillespie and other senior managers “should have been aware” the university was hurtling towards a financial crash.

The Scottish Government is making over £60 million in bailout funding available to the university as it seeks to recover from the crisis that left it on the brink of insolvency.

But the Scottish Funding Council – responsible for financing Scottish colleges and university on behalf of government – effectively blocked the university’s latest recovery bid in August.

Instead it issued a name-your-price ultimatum to allow managers to carry out a strategic review with input from all staff and students.

