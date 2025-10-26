John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured

The first minister spoke about the troubled university's importance to Dundee and Scotland as Professor Sir Philip Cohen received The Courier's Outstanding Contribution Award.

First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

John Swinney pledged to throw the Scottish Government’s weight behind rescuing Dundee University from its financial crisis as one of its star scientists took centre stage at The Courier Business Awards.

The first minister took to the stage at Dundee’s Apex Hotel to present Professor Sir Philip Cohen, whose work helped make the university a global powerhouse in life sciences, with the accolade.

Life sciences in Dundee is linked to the employment of over 2,000 people in Dundee.

And it credits much of this impact on the work conducted by Sir Philip, who is now 80 and continues to run a successful research team at the university after first joining the biochemistry department in 1980.

Professor Sir Philip Cohen of Dundee University receives an outstanding contribution award at The Courier Business Awards.
Sir Philip joined Dundee University in 1980 and has turned the institution into a life sciences powerhouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Handing out the award, John Swinney said: “There are many moments in my period of office that make me immensely proud, but I’m proud today to have the opportunity to present Sir Philip Cohen the 2025 Courier Outstanding Contribution Award to an eminent scientist who has done so much to strengthen and improve lives around the globe, and he’s done it from the City of Dundee.”

Scottish Government ‘will support Dundee University’

Pointing to the impact of life sciences research conducted by Sir Philip and other cutting-edge researchers, Mr Swinney said: “We are all aware that the University of Dundee is currently facing some very serious financial challenges, but this moment reminds us of what the university has delivered and what can still be achieved when institutions are enabled to thrive.

“And it’s my commitment to the University of Dundee that the government will support it in its journey to make sure that happens in the future.”

Dundee University revealed a £30 million black hole in its finances in November last year, months after then-principal Iain Gillespie had said the institution was “blooming”.

Dundee University
Dundee University was left on the brink of financial ruin. Image: DC Thomson

An independent review found Mr Gillespie and other senior managers “should have been aware” the university was hurtling towards a financial crash.

The Scottish Government is making over £60 million in bailout funding available to the university as it seeks to recover from the crisis that left it on the brink of insolvency.

But the Scottish Funding Council – responsible for financing Scottish colleges and university on behalf of government – effectively blocked the university’s latest recovery bid in August.

Instead it issued a name-your-price ultimatum to allow managers to carry out a strategic review with input from all staff and students.

