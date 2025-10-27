EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer ‘ordered to leave’ Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer ‘ordered to leave’ Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row

Crieff woman Rebekah Chapman claims she was subjected to "intolerance and nasty slogans" after complaining about a staff member's "no terfs, no Tories" badge.

Crieff designer Rebekah Chapman was unhappy about the staff member's badge.
Crieff designer Rebekah Chapman was unhappy about the staff member's badge.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A Crieff designer claims she was ordered to leave Dundee’s Hobbycraft shop after a gender rights row over a staff member’s “no terfs” badge.

Rebekah Chapman, 33, confronted the employee over the “unpleasant” slogan on Sunday in the Kingsway West Retail Park branch.

The word “terf” is short for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is used against people who say men and women can only be properly defined by their biological sex at birth.

Ms Chapman accused Hobbycraft staff of “intolerance” after the exchange in front of other shoppers.

She said workers at the UK arts and crafts giant’s Dundee branch were breaking the law by suggesting customers with “gender critical” beliefs like her are unwelcome.

Managers have since apologised and are investigating the allegations.

The designer was at the checkout when she saw the server’s controversial badge, which was also aimed at Conservative voters. She said it was branded “no terfs, no Tories”.

‘Nasty slogans’

“It was pretty unpleasant, and not what I expected when I was going shopping for some crafts bits and pieces,” she told The Courier.

“The last thing I expected was intolerance and nasty slogans.

“I was quite upset by the intolerance.”

Ms Chapman felt she had no choice but to raise her concerns with the employee.

“I figured, I can accept the public shaming and the attempt to exclude people like me, or I can do something about it,” she said.

“I had no intention about getting into a debate about whether my beliefs are wrong or her beliefs are wrong.

“I merely ask that I not be discriminated against for having a legally protected belief.”

Dundee’s Hobbycraft store.

Ms Chapman asked to speak to the employee’s manager. But to her surprise, she said the store boss sided with his colleague.

“He appeared to relish the opportunity to talk about this, without asking my partner or I an explanation or for our side of the story,” Ms Chapman said.

She claims the manager told her to “read a biology textbook”.

Ms Chapman says she was then told to leave the store along with her partner.

“He asked us to leave twice, and it was after the second time we did as he asked in order to stop the situation from escalating,” she said.

“He kept speaking over us.

“I felt intimidated.”

Rebekah Chapman’s own ‘Hate Monster’

Ms Chapman is a longtime gender critical activist and says she is “proud” to have been involved in women’s rights groups.

She attracted national headlines for creating a textile version of the “Hate Monster” character in a mocking response to a Police Scotland campaign which tried to draw attention to new hate crime laws passed by the SNP.

But Ms Chapman insists she has no intention of stirring up a fuss when she went into Hobbycraft to buy drawing pencils and ribbons.

‘Abuse and mistreatment’

“I didn’t take any of that into the store with me,” she said.

“Even when I’m least expecting it, I face abuse and mistreatment simply for believing in the reality of biological sex.

“The discrimination is everywhere.”

Hobbycraft’s staff were criticised by gender critical charity Sex Matters.

“Even if they aren’t aware of the law, staff and managers should have the common sense to understand that a badge saying no terfs, no Tories would discriminate against customers of those beliefs and political views,” said CEO Maya Forstater.

She added: “It is a relief that Hobbycraft says these staff members’ actions do not reflect company values or policies.”

How has Hobbycraft responded?

Managers responded to Ms Chapman’s complaint by saying they “do not condone the actions” of staff involved as they confirmed an investigation is under way.

In an email to her, a senior manager wrote: “We’re very sorry to hear about your experience.

“As an employer and retailer, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for both our colleagues and customers, and we believe that when you feel represented, respected and included, you can be more creative, innovative and successful.

“Your feedback is extremely important to us, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“Our colleagues represent our brand, and the experience you described does not reflect our company values or policies.

“We have launched an internal investigation, and we are committed to taking the appropriate action.

“Based on the experience you’ve shared, we’d like to assure you that we do not condone the actions of the colleagues involved.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach, pending the outcome of the investigation appropriate actions will be taken.”

In a statement to The Courier, a Hobbycraft spokesperson added: “We will remain in contact with the customer throughout this process.”

Hobbycraft is a UK-wide arts and crafts chain which has over 100 stores.

More from Politics

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits Fife shipbuilder Babcock in Rosyth
Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers 'robbed' by SNP, claims Labour leader
20
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel
14
Fife-raised farmer Alison Younger at Old Leckie farm, Stirlingshire. Image: Julie Howden.
How Stirlingshire farmer and mum has turned historic family farm into an agritourism beacon
2
Perth Kinross MP Pete Wishart in Perth City Centre
Perth funding 'snub' shows UK Government 'pattern of neglect' claims SNP MP
5
Defence firm Babcock was forced to look at abroad for jobs in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife shipbuilder hires 300 overseas workers after struggle to find enough qualified Scots
16
Defence minister Luke Pollard in Rosyth, Fife. Image: PA
Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to…
3
BESTPIC - CR0055446, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Kris Boyle Knife Crime campaign. Picture Shows: Kris Boyle (37) in the Hilltown, Dundee, talking about being stabbed as a teenager, but now campaigning for tougher punishments for carrying bladed weapons. Tuesday 14th October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters
6

Conversation