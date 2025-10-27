EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer ‘ordered to leave’ Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row

A Crieff designer claims she was ordered to leave Dundee’s Hobbycraft shop after a gender rights row over a staff member’s “no terfs” badge.

Rebekah Chapman, 33, confronted the employee over the “unpleasant” slogan on Sunday in the Kingsway West Retail Park branch.

The word “terf” is short for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is used against people who say men and women can only be properly defined by their biological sex at birth.

Ms Chapman accused Hobbycraft staff of “intolerance” after the exchange in front of other shoppers.

She said workers at the UK arts and crafts giant’s Dundee branch were breaking the law by suggesting customers with “gender critical” beliefs like her are unwelcome.

Managers have since apologised and are investigating the allegations.

The designer was at the checkout when she saw the server’s controversial badge, which was also aimed at Conservative voters. She said it was branded “no terfs, no Tories”.

‘Nasty slogans’

“It was pretty unpleasant, and not what I expected when I was going shopping for some crafts bits and pieces,” she told The Courier.

“The last thing I expected was intolerance and nasty slogans.

“I was quite upset by the intolerance.”

Ms Chapman felt she had no choice but to raise her concerns with the employee.

“I figured, I can accept the public shaming and the attempt to exclude people like me, or I can do something about it,” she said.

“I had no intention about getting into a debate about whether my beliefs are wrong or her beliefs are wrong.

“I merely ask that I not be discriminated against for having a legally protected belief.”

Ms Chapman asked to speak to the employee’s manager. But to her surprise, she said the store boss sided with his colleague.

“He appeared to relish the opportunity to talk about this, without asking my partner or I an explanation or for our side of the story,” Ms Chapman said.

She claims the manager told her to “read a biology textbook”.

Ms Chapman says she was then told to leave the store along with her partner.

“He asked us to leave twice, and it was after the second time we did as he asked in order to stop the situation from escalating,” she said.

“He kept speaking over us.

“I felt intimidated.”

Ms Chapman is a longtime gender critical activist and says she is “proud” to have been involved in women’s rights groups.

She attracted national headlines for creating a textile version of the “Hate Monster” character in a mocking response to a Police Scotland campaign which tried to draw attention to new hate crime laws passed by the SNP.

But Ms Chapman insists she has no intention of stirring up a fuss when she went into Hobbycraft to buy drawing pencils and ribbons.

‘Abuse and mistreatment’

“I didn’t take any of that into the store with me,” she said.

“Even when I’m least expecting it, I face abuse and mistreatment simply for believing in the reality of biological sex.

“The discrimination is everywhere.”

Hobbycraft’s staff were criticised by gender critical charity Sex Matters.

“Even if they aren’t aware of the law, staff and managers should have the common sense to understand that a badge saying no terfs, no Tories would discriminate against customers of those beliefs and political views,” said CEO Maya Forstater.

She added: “It is a relief that Hobbycraft says these staff members’ actions do not reflect company values or policies.”

How has Hobbycraft responded?

Managers responded to Ms Chapman’s complaint by saying they “do not condone the actions” of staff involved as they confirmed an investigation is under way.

In an email to her, a senior manager wrote: “We’re very sorry to hear about your experience.

“As an employer and retailer, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for both our colleagues and customers, and we believe that when you feel represented, respected and included, you can be more creative, innovative and successful.

“Your feedback is extremely important to us, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“Our colleagues represent our brand, and the experience you described does not reflect our company values or policies.

“We have launched an internal investigation, and we are committed to taking the appropriate action.

“Based on the experience you’ve shared, we’d like to assure you that we do not condone the actions of the colleagues involved.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach, pending the outcome of the investigation appropriate actions will be taken.”

In a statement to The Courier, a Hobbycraft spokesperson added: “We will remain in contact with the customer throughout this process.”

Hobbycraft is a UK-wide arts and crafts chain which has over 100 stores.