EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine

Britain’s Middle East minister Hamish Falconer has confronted Israel over its year-long seizure of a Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine’s West Bank.

The appliance was donated to Nablus Fire Department but faces return to the UK after locals were handed a £16,000 bill to cover port storage fees.

It is currently impounded at the Port of Ashdod.

The Courier has now learned the detained fire engine has been discussed directly with Israeli officials by the UK Government.

A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed it had been raised with Israeli officials directly by Middle East minster Hamish Falconer and Foreign Office diplomats.

A government spokesman said: “The UK continues to call on Israel to increase humanitarian and commercial access into the Palestinian territories by ensuring all aid crossings are fully operational, international NGOs are permitted to operate freely and safely, and humanitarian supplies are allowed to reach those in need at the pace and scale that is necessary to tackle this crisis.”

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins says the lack of movement despite intervention at a senior level reveals the UK’s “weakened” position.

He told The Courier: “It is a reflection of Israel’s disregard for humanitarianism that this life saving equipment has been blocked.

Dundee firefighters ‘deserve better’

“It is also reflective of the UK’s weakened position in the world that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been able to do nothing about it despite their protestations over the past couple of years.

“This was a humanitarian gesture by local firefighters and they deserve better.”

Authorities in Nablus have asked to return the vital donation to the UK. The Fire Brigades Union says keeping the appliance in port could impose “crippling” costs on the West Bank city.

Loaded with firefighting kit and medical supplies, it was seized by Israeli customs officials in July 2024 after it arrived with the correct paperwork.

It is claimed the refusal to release the vehicle for onward delivery to Nablus is due it being a right-hand-drive vehicle, despite a commitment for it to be retrofitted.

Dundee was twinned with Nablus, a city in the Palestinian territory, in 1980.

The fire engine donation was organised by former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone who had visited the territory.

The Israeli Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.