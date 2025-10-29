EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine

The fire engine was sent to Nablus in the West Bank but has been held by Israeli authorities for over a year.

The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank. Image: FBU
By Alasdair Clark

Britain’s Middle East minister Hamish Falconer has confronted Israel over its year-long seizure of a Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine’s West Bank.

The appliance was donated to Nablus Fire Department but faces return to the UK after locals were handed a £16,000 bill to cover port storage fees.

It is currently impounded at the Port of Ashdod.

The Courier has now learned the detained fire engine has been discussed directly with Israeli officials by the UK Government.

A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed it had been raised with Israeli officials directly by Middle East minster Hamish Falconer and Foreign Office diplomats.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer. Image: Shutterstock.

A government spokesman said: “The UK continues to call on Israel to increase humanitarian and commercial access into the Palestinian territories by ensuring all aid crossings are fully operational, international NGOs are permitted to operate freely and safely, and humanitarian supplies are allowed to reach those in need at the pace and scale that is necessary to tackle this crisis.”

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins says the lack of movement despite intervention at a senior level reveals the UK’s “weakened” position.

He told The Courier: “It is a reflection of Israel’s disregard for humanitarianism that this life saving equipment has been blocked.

Dundee firefighters ‘deserve better’

“It is also reflective of the UK’s weakened position in the world that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been able to do nothing about it despite their protestations over the past couple of years.

“This was a humanitarian gesture by local firefighters and they deserve better.”

Authorities in Nablus have asked to return the vital donation to the UK. The Fire Brigades Union says keeping the appliance in port could impose “crippling” costs on the West Bank city.

Loaded with firefighting kit and medical supplies, it was seized by Israeli customs officials in July 2024 after it arrived with the correct paperwork.

Soldiers in Nablus in the West Bank, which was twinned with Dundee in 1980. Image: Shutterstock.

It is claimed the refusal to release the vehicle for onward delivery to Nablus is due it being a right-hand-drive vehicle, despite a commitment for it to be retrofitted.

Dundee was twinned with Nablus, a city in the Palestinian territory, in 1980.

The fire engine donation was organised by former Dundee firefighter Jim Malone who had visited the territory.

The Israeli Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

