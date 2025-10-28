EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media post

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative said it should never be "a crime to make jokes about football".

Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser will face no further police action over his controversial post calling for “no more Buddhists” to be hired as Rangers football club manager.

The Mid Scotland and Fife veteran was reported to officers earlier this month after his dig at former Gers boss Russell Martin following his sacking.

“No more vegans, Buddhists or Green Party members please,” he wrote in a message to his favourite club on social media site X.

‘Least surprising news ever’

But reacting to the police update after weeks of waiting, Mr Fraser told The Courier: “In the least surprising news ever, Police Scotland have confirmed to me that no law was broken in relation to my recent social media post on Russell Martin.

“They were never going to find otherwise.

“It is not – and never should be – a crime to make jokes about football.”

Mr Fraser attacked political rivals including Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart for whipping up “manufactured outrage”.

Perth Kinross MP Pete Wishart in Perth City Centre
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Wishart branded his comments “awful” at the time.

He declined to comment further.

The SNP MP was not behind the complaint to police.

Mr Fraser continued: “Unfortunately this has led to precious police time being wasted on a malicious and politically-motivated complaint.

“This is unforgivable at a time when police resources are so stretched.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report relating to a post made online and the information has been assessed.

“There will be no further police action.”

Russell Martin was sacked by Rangers. Image: PA.

Former Rangers boss Mr Martin previously revealed he follows Buddhist practices.

He is an active supporter of the Green Party and has gone through prolonged spells of eating a vegan diet for health reasons.

The ex-Scotland international was sacked by Rangers after just four months in charge.

Non-crime hate incident row

The development comes as Mr Fraser remains locked in a separate fight with Police Scotland over a “hate incident” row stretching back almost two years.

The Tory MSP was reported to police after a social media post in November 2023 in which he compared being non-binary – someone who does not identify as a man or woman – to identifying as a cat.

The Tory MSP was reported to police after a social media post in November 2023 comparing identifying as neither a man nor woman to identifying as a cat.

Mr Fraser was cleared but found out a month later officers had logged his remarks as a “non-crime hate incident”.

The veteran Conservative accused the force of behaving “outrageously and unlawfully”.

He eventually complained to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Its investigation found police failed to handle Mr Fraser’s complaints about the non-crime hate incident to a “reasonable standard”.

Officers were urged to carry out further inquiries into their approach to his case and then update Mr Fraser.

They were given a two-month deadline.

But Mr Fraser says he is yet to receive a formal response.

‘Still waiting’

“Nearly two years on, we’re still waiting for this to be resolved,” he told The Courier.

The Perthshire MSP remains glad he raised his concerns.

“I’m somebody in the public eye with a platform as an MSP,” he said.

“If this is the way the police treat me, heaven knows how they treat ordinary members of the public.

“I’m fighting this battle not so much on my own behalf, but on behalf of other people caught in this situation.”

Mr Fraser’s fight has been backed by the Free Speech Union (FSU), a UK-based organisation which favours freedom of expression.

Fraser Hudghton, the FSU’s Scotland director, said: “Murdo Fraser only became aware of the existence of a ‘non-crime hate incident’ against his name through chance.

“That, coupled with Police Scotland’s inability to clarify after so many months beggars belief.”

Police Scotland said its review had finished and a response has been sent to the PIRC.

Officers will contact Mr Fraser at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “Following recent receipt of the Complaint Handling Review from the PIRC, the initial complaints have been reassessed and a response sent to the PIRC.

“An outcome letter, once approved, will be communicated to the complainer in due course.”

Conversation