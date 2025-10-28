Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force

Ash Regan said the case in Dundee showed why a national effort is needed to identify grooming gang patterns.

By Alasdair Clark
Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Scottish Government is facing calls to establish a grooming gang task force after the conviction of five people for the sexual exploitation of 10 women in Dundee.

Four men and one woman were jailed for a total of 68 years on Monday.

The Romanian-born gang – based in Dundee – left a number of those they preyed upon hooked on crack cocaine, leading them to be blackmailed into sex.

Independent MSP Ash Regan called on the government to establish the national taskforce to “dismantle” exploitation networks across the country.

But North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr went further, demanding a judge-led inquiry to probe the issue of grooming gangs in Scotland.

Independent MSP Ash Regan.

Ms Regan said the case in Dundee showed why a national effort is needed to identify grooming gang patterns.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “Protecting children and vulnerable people from harm is a priority for the Scottish Government. Police Scotland are already targeting those who abuse and exploit people.”

“Police Scotland are reviewing previous investigations as well as current cases of the nature [Ash Regan] is concerned about. There is never any room for complacency.”

Grooming gang inquiry

Liam Kerr said: “It is vital that a Scottish grooming gangs inquiry is set up so that victims like those in Dundee and across Scotland get the justice they deserve.”

Mr Kerr previously tried to amend the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill to call for an inquiry. This proposal was rejected by MSPs.

He added: “In light of this shocking case in Dundee, the SNP’s justice secretary must now accept she has made a major mistake.

The grooming gang – clockwise from top left – Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu.

“The public will find it astonishing that SNP ministers are still stubbornly refusing to give the green light to an inquiry, having rejected my previous calls for one last month.

“This shameful betrayal of victims of these vile gangs should not continue for a moment longer.”

Responding to this, Ms Constance said: “The government has always been clear we are prepared to give every consideration to a grooming gangs inquiry if that is a necessity.”

Online misinformation after Dundee conviction

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra used the debate in Holyrood on Tuesday to point out social media commentary linking the grooming gang conviction to an incident involving a knife in Dundee earlier this month.

The gang were arrested in 2023 for crimes which took place between 2021 and 2022.

Mr Marra said: “The online hard-right have been trying to link this incident to others involving migrants in Dundee, painting the picture of a broad criminal conspiracy tied together by race.

“We should all be clear they do so without evidence, without concern for victims, and without care for my city.”

Ms Constance welcomed this, saying: “There are people in this country associated with the hard-right, particularly in communities where there are vulnerability and high-levels of poverty, where they are exploiting the pain that members of our society, whether they are new Scots or old Scots born and bred in Scotland.

“We need to stand united against that.”

