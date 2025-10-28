Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force

The Scottish Government is facing calls to establish a grooming gang task force after the conviction of five people for the sexual exploitation of 10 women in Dundee.

Four men and one woman were jailed for a total of 68 years on Monday.

The Romanian-born gang – based in Dundee – left a number of those they preyed upon hooked on crack cocaine, leading them to be blackmailed into sex.

Independent MSP Ash Regan called on the government to establish the national taskforce to “dismantle” exploitation networks across the country.

But North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr went further, demanding a judge-led inquiry to probe the issue of grooming gangs in Scotland.

Ms Regan said the case in Dundee showed why a national effort is needed to identify grooming gang patterns.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “Protecting children and vulnerable people from harm is a priority for the Scottish Government. Police Scotland are already targeting those who abuse and exploit people.”

“Police Scotland are reviewing previous investigations as well as current cases of the nature [Ash Regan] is concerned about. There is never any room for complacency.”

Grooming gang inquiry

Liam Kerr said: “It is vital that a Scottish grooming gangs inquiry is set up so that victims like those in Dundee and across Scotland get the justice they deserve.”

Mr Kerr previously tried to amend the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill to call for an inquiry. This proposal was rejected by MSPs.

He added: “In light of this shocking case in Dundee, the SNP’s justice secretary must now accept she has made a major mistake.

“The public will find it astonishing that SNP ministers are still stubbornly refusing to give the green light to an inquiry, having rejected my previous calls for one last month.

“This shameful betrayal of victims of these vile gangs should not continue for a moment longer.”

Responding to this, Ms Constance said: “The government has always been clear we are prepared to give every consideration to a grooming gangs inquiry if that is a necessity.”

Online misinformation after Dundee conviction

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra used the debate in Holyrood on Tuesday to point out social media commentary linking the grooming gang conviction to an incident involving a knife in Dundee earlier this month.

The gang were arrested in 2023 for crimes which took place between 2021 and 2022.

Mr Marra said: “The online hard-right have been trying to link this incident to others involving migrants in Dundee, painting the picture of a broad criminal conspiracy tied together by race.

“We should all be clear they do so without evidence, without concern for victims, and without care for my city.”

Ms Constance welcomed this, saying: “There are people in this country associated with the hard-right, particularly in communities where there are vulnerability and high-levels of poverty, where they are exploiting the pain that members of our society, whether they are new Scots or old Scots born and bred in Scotland.

“We need to stand united against that.”