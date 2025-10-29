Dundee University reveal ‘remarkable’ rise in new students

Dundee University has revealed a rise in the number of new students it recruited this year after fears the financial crisis would scare people away.

Principal Nigel Seaton says there has been a “remarkable” outcome across all key areas, including the number of new Scots students and fee-paying international recruits.

The institution recorded a rise of around 4% in the number of Scottish students who joined classes this year.

They say the number recruited from Tayside and Fife was particularly strong, showing fears the crisis would “devastate” application numbers did not materialise.

Rise in fee-paying international students

There was also a rise across the board among fee-paying international students – who are critical to helping the university fund its work.

A total of 869 international students started courses in September. This was up on the 863 students from foreign countries last academic year, and outperformed an internal target of 700.

There was a slight decrease in the number of post graduate taught students, falling from 555 to 508 this year. But this was well ahead of the target of 345.

The number of research post graduate students increased slightly from 47 to 52.

Professor Seaton told Holyrood’s education committee that the performance would have been “unimaginable” just three months ago.

He said: “We all read the papers, we know what’s been said about the university – accurately about the failure of leadership and governance.

“But we’re still a great university and people want to come. Even though we’ve been a university in very serious difficulty.

“I would have thought that to be almost unimaginable say three or six months ago.”

“We might imagined it would have been better for it to be bigger, and I am confident it will grow as we put these difficulties behind us.”

‘Hard work’ of Dundee University staff

Professor Seaton thanked the academic and student recruitment teams for their “hard work” in helping to deliver the change.

The principal also faced questions from MSPs about job losses and the impact on students. It comes after The Courier revealed architecture students had raised concerns about a lack of academics.

Professor Seaton – whose contract was recently extended for another six months – told MSPs he was happy to hear directly from anyone who had concerns.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman raised cases highlighted by the students’ union, who say they have been contacted by students concerned about the impact of job losses on their experience.

Asked what he would say to them, Mr Seaton said: “There’s been a concrete example of that. There’s been a group of students studying architecture who were unhappy about the staffing levels.

“They wrote to me and to one of the vice principals, and the vice principal had a meeting with them. I would encourage anyone who feels like that to write to me.

“Either I or one of the other senior leaders will have a conversation with them.

“It’s important to hear these things. I do want to hear them.”