Dundee University reveal ‘remarkable’ rise in new students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Dundee University reveal ‘remarkable’ rise in new students

There has been a 4% rise in Scots students recruited to Dundee University, a position principal Nigel Seaton says was "unimaginable" just six months ago.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University
The university's student numbers have held up despite the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University has revealed a rise in the number of new students it recruited this year after fears the financial crisis would scare people away.

Principal Nigel Seaton says there has been a “remarkable” outcome across all key areas, including the number of new Scots students and fee-paying international recruits.

The institution recorded a rise of around 4% in the number of Scottish students who joined classes this year.

They say the number recruited from Tayside and Fife was particularly strong, showing fears the crisis would “devastate” application numbers did not materialise.

Rise in fee-paying international students

There was also a rise across the board among fee-paying international students – who are critical to helping the university fund its work.

A total of 869 international students started courses in September. This was up on the 863 students from foreign countries last academic year, and outperformed an internal target of 700.

There was a slight decrease in the number of post graduate taught students, falling from 555 to 508 this year. But this was well ahead of the target of 345.

The number of research post graduate students increased slightly from 47 to 52.

Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton appears before Holyrood's education committee
Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton appears before Holyrood’s education committee. Image: Scottish Parliament

Professor Seaton told Holyrood’s education committee that the performance would have been “unimaginable” just three months ago.

He said: “We all read the papers, we know what’s been said about the university – accurately about the failure of leadership and governance.

“But we’re still a great university and people want to come. Even though we’ve been a university in very serious difficulty.

“I would have thought that to be almost unimaginable say three or six months ago.”

“We might imagined it would have been better for it to be bigger, and I am confident it will grow as we put these difficulties behind us.”

‘Hard work’ of Dundee University staff

Professor Seaton thanked the academic and student recruitment teams for their “hard work” in helping to deliver the change.

The principal also faced questions from MSPs about job losses and the impact on students. It comes after The Courier revealed architecture students had raised concerns about a lack of academics.

Professor Seaton – whose contract was recently extended for another six months – told MSPs he was happy to hear directly from anyone who had concerns.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman raised cases highlighted by the students’ union, who say they have been contacted by students concerned about the impact of job losses on their experience.

Asked what he would say to them, Mr Seaton said: “There’s been a concrete example of that. There’s been a group of students studying architecture who were unhappy about the staffing levels.

“They wrote to me and to one of the vice principals, and the vice principal had a meeting with them. I would encourage anyone who feels like that to write to me.

“Either I or one of the other senior leaders will have a conversation with them.

“It’s important to hear these things. I do want to hear them.”

More from Politics

The university's student numbers have held up despite the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine
The university's student numbers have held up despite the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
21
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media…
11
The university's student numbers have held up despite the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer 'ordered to leave' Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row
53
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits Fife shipbuilder Babcock in Rosyth
Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers 'robbed' by SNP, claims Labour leader
20
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured
4

Conversation