Dundee University facing ‘biggest crisis’ of any university since WW2 – but new SNP education boss hasn’t met principal

Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton stunned MSPs as he revealed he is yet to meet with the SNP’s recently appointed higher education minister.

Appearing at Holyrood on Wednesday, the interim chief of the troubled university attempted to spell out what the next steps of recovery from the brink of collapse would look like.

He confirmed the university expects a “condition of grant” offer from the Scottish Funding Council soon. This will set out the tests the institution will have to meet to access £40 million in support offered by the Scottish Government.

It was one of a number of revelations in a gruelling evidence session which lasted nearly three hours.

Revelations included:

The total number of staff who have now accepted voluntary redundancy

Professor Seaton has not spoken to the education secretary since August, and has not met the newly appointed universities minister at all

That the university believes the government now “accepts” there will have to be more than 300 job losses.

Appearing alongside finance chief Lee Hamill, Professor Seaton confirmed headcount was down by 275 between November 2024 and September 2025.

But it was a remark about the university’s engagement with the Scottish Government which left MSPs on the Education, Children and Young People Committee “astonished”.

Asked by committee convenor Douglas Ross when he last spoke to Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Professor Seaton said it was in August.

But he went on to say he has not met universities minister Ben MacPherson, who has been in post for two months.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra told The Courier: “It is astonishing that the SNP minister responsible for universities did not speak with the acting principal on the day he became responsible for this crisis. For him not to have done so six weeks on is grotesquely negligent.

“This is the single most important institution in our city. It is of huge national significance. What on earth has he been doing?

“Last week, the first minister was in Dundee praising the university and pledging the support of his government. He now needs to get a grip and impress on his ministers how important this is.”

Professor Seaton also told the committee he believes the Scottish Government now “accepts” there will have to be further job losses than the 300 agreed through voluntary severance – even with £62 million in bailout funding.

Mr Hamill told MSPs the university is currently in an “unsustainable” financial situation, with a £30 million deficit forecast this year.

Professor Seaton told North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie that he does not think his predecessors “ever thought it would be possible to do it without reducing that further”.

Asked what basis he had for saying the government accept the need for further job losses, Professor Seaton pointed to his discussions with the Scottish Funding Council.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.