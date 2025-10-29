Dundee University facing ‘biggest crisis’ of any university since WW2 – but new SNP education boss hasn’t met principal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Dundee University facing ‘biggest crisis’ of any university since WW2 – but new SNP education boss hasn’t met principal

Principal Nigel Seaton says he believes the government now accepts there will need to be more than 300 job losses at the troubled institution.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton stunned MSPs as he revealed he is yet to meet with the SNP’s recently appointed higher education minister.

Appearing at Holyrood on Wednesday, the interim chief of the troubled university attempted to spell out what the next steps of recovery from the brink of collapse would look like.

He confirmed the university expects a “condition of grant” offer from the Scottish Funding Council soon. This will set out the tests the institution will have to meet to access £40 million in support offered by the Scottish Government.

It was one of a number of revelations in a gruelling evidence session which lasted nearly three hours.

Revelations included:

  • The total number of staff who have now accepted voluntary redundancy
  • Professor Seaton has not spoken to the education secretary since August, and has not met the newly appointed universities minister at all
  • That the university believes the government now “accepts” there will have to be more than 300 job losses.

Appearing alongside finance chief Lee Hamill, Professor Seaton confirmed headcount was down by 275 between November 2024 and September 2025.

But it was a remark about the university’s engagement with the Scottish Government which left MSPs on the Education, Children and Young People Committee “astonished”.

Dundee University finance director Lee Hamill. Image: Scottish Parliament

Asked by committee convenor Douglas Ross when he last spoke to Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Professor Seaton said it was in August.

But he went on to say he has not met universities minister Ben MacPherson, who has been in post for two months.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra told The Courier: “It is astonishing that the SNP minister responsible for universities did not speak with the acting principal on the day he became responsible for this crisis. For him not to have done so six weeks on is grotesquely negligent.

“This is the single most important institution in our city. It is of huge national significance. What on earth has he been doing?

Michael Marra MSP
Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Scottish Parliament

“Last week, the first minister was in Dundee praising the university and pledging the support of his government. He now needs to get a grip and impress on his ministers how important this is.”

Professor Seaton also told the committee he believes the Scottish Government now “accepts” there will have to be further job losses than the 300 agreed through voluntary severance – even with £62 million in bailout funding.

Mr Hamill told MSPs the university is currently in an “unsustainable” financial situation, with a £30 million deficit forecast this year.

Professor Seaton told North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie that he does not think his predecessors “ever thought it would be possible to do it without reducing that further”.

Asked what basis he had for saying the government accept the need for further job losses, Professor Seaton pointed to his discussions with the Scottish Funding Council.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

More from Politics

Post Thumbnail
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University
Dundee University reveal 'remarkable' rise in new students
2
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine
Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
21
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media…
11
Crieff designer Rebekah Chapman was unhappy about the staff member's badge.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer 'ordered to leave' Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row
53
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits Fife shipbuilder Babcock in Rosyth
Rosyth shipbuilder hiring overseas workers shows Fifers 'robbed' by SNP, claims Labour leader
20
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers
First Minister John Swinney presents Dundee University's Professor Sir Philip Cohen with an outstanding contribution award.
John Swinney commits to saving Dundee University as life sciences giant honoured
4

Conversation