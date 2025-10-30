Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief’s exit after eight days

Dundee University is facing potential legal action from a finance chief who quit after just eight days at the institution.

Principal Professor Nigel Seaton revealed he could not speak about Chris Reilly’s departure during an appearance at Holyrood education committee on Wednesday.

“There is a legal matter we’re engaged with. Because of that I can’t say anything now,” he told MSPs.

The Courier previously revealed that Mr Reilly – a seasoned accountant with over 30 years experience – quit on his first full day in the job.

‘I can’t say anything now’

Insiders said he had become immediately concerned by decisions taken by the current management and lost confidence in their leadership.

But the university initially claimed Mr Reilly left by “mutual agreement” with the principal.

The Courier understands Mr Reilly strongly rejects this.

Professor Seaton told the committee on Wednesday that it remains both his and the university’s position that Mr Reilly left by mutual consent.

University agree not to say finance chief quit by ‘mutual agreement’

But The Courier can reveal that outgoing HR boss Elise Gallagher wrote to Mr Reilly on July 3 saying the university “will not use the phrase ‘mutual agreement’ in any future references to your departure”.

The row – which is currently being discussed by both sides’ legal teams – centres on the precise details of Mr Reilly’s exit in July this year.

He met the principal on June 29 for crunch talks about his concerns.

But over the previous weekend he had emailed Professor Seaton, setting out his concerns about the leadership.

This includes the principal’s rejection of using independent advisers PwC to help put together the subsequent recovery plan.

He said in an email obtained by The Courier: “In my opinion it would be foolhardy and reckless to move forward without the help of PwC.”

He goes on to the say that any discussion on this would have a bearing on “whether I consider the personal risk is too high and I give notice to terminate my employment”.

Both Professor Seaton and interim finance director Lee Hamill refused to answer specific questions about what went wrong with Mr Reilly on the basis of legal advice.

Principal ‘proven right’ over external advice

But questioned on the issue of using external advisers to build the recovery plan, Prof Seaton insisted he had been “proven right”.

Committee convener Douglas Ross said: “You were against appointing PwC, despite the recommendation of Helen Simpson, the finance director at the time, supported by the incoming finance direct.

“You felt your view was better informed than their view?”

The principal said: “My approach would general be that if we’ve got the ability to do it, we should do it ourselves.”

He added: “I felt that the senior team and finance colleague has a capability of doing. As it turned out, we did have the capability of doing it.”

But Mr Ross disagreed – pointing out that no plan had yet been accepted.