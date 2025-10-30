Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief’s exit after eight days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief’s exit after eight days

Chris Reilly is understood to be taking action against the university after it claimed he had left by "mutual agreement".

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University is facing potential legal action from a finance chief who quit after just eight days at the institution.

Principal Professor Nigel Seaton revealed he could not speak about Chris Reilly’s departure during an appearance at Holyrood education committee on Wednesday.

“There is a legal matter we’re engaged with. Because of that I can’t say anything now,” he told MSPs.

The Courier previously revealed that Mr Reilly – a seasoned accountant with over 30 years experience – quit on his first full day in the job.

Insiders said he had become immediately concerned by decisions taken by the current  management and lost confidence in their leadership.

But the university initially claimed Mr Reilly left by “mutual agreement” with the principal.

The Courier understands Mr Reilly strongly rejects this.

Professor Seaton told the committee on Wednesday that it remains both his and the university’s position that Mr Reilly left by mutual consent.

University agree not to say finance chief quit by ‘mutual agreement’

But The Courier can reveal that outgoing HR boss Elise Gallagher wrote to Mr Reilly on July 3 saying the university “will not use the phrase ‘mutual agreement’ in any future references to your departure”.

The row – which is currently being discussed by both sides’ legal teams – centres on the precise details of Mr Reilly’s exit in July this year.

He met the principal on June 29 for crunch talks about his concerns.

Committee convener Douglas Ross MSP. Image: Scottish Parliament

But over the previous weekend he had emailed Professor Seaton, setting out his concerns about the leadership.

This includes the principal’s rejection of using independent advisers PwC to help put together the subsequent recovery plan.

He said in an email obtained by The Courier: “In my opinion it would be foolhardy and reckless to move forward without the help of PwC.”

He goes on to the say that any discussion on this would have a bearing on “whether I consider the personal risk is too high and I give notice to terminate my employment”.

Both Professor Seaton and interim finance director Lee Hamill refused to answer specific questions about what went wrong with Mr Reilly on the basis of legal advice.

Principal ‘proven right’ over external advice

But questioned on the issue of using external advisers to build the recovery plan, Prof Seaton insisted he had been “proven right”.

Committee convener Douglas Ross said: “You were against appointing PwC, despite the recommendation of Helen Simpson, the finance director at the time, supported by the incoming finance direct.

“You felt your view was better informed than their view?”

The principal said: “My approach would general be that if we’ve got the ability to do it, we should do it ourselves.”

He added: “I felt that the senior team and finance colleague has a capability of doing. As it turned out, we did have the capability of doing it.”

But Mr Ross disagreed – pointing out that no plan had yet been accepted.

