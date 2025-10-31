EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond

Dundee University invited newly appointed SNP higher education minister Ben MacPherson to visit but received no response, The Courier can reveal.

Principal Professor Nigel Seaton left MSPs “astonished” on Wednesday when he revealed he had not spoken to Mr MacPherson once since he was appointed in September.

An invitation to visit the institution was issued to Mr MacPherson shortly after he took over from Angus MSP Graeme Dey last month.

But it is understood no response was received until Thursday, a day after Professor Seaton appeared at Holyrood’s influential education committee.

The interim principal – whose contract was recently extended for another six months – was asked during the session about his relations with government.

He confirmed he had not spoken to Mr MacPherson at all.

Senior SNP sources expressed surprise that Mr MacPherson did not put it at the top of his to-do list.

‘Astonished’

And Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “The minister should have made a meeting with the University of Dundee’s leadership a personal priority on day one in post.

“I was astonished to hear he had not done so.

“To now hear that he has ignored direct requests to meet those leaders is atrocious.

“The minister clearly does not understand the scale of this crisis, its importance and its implications.”

MSP’s meeting request ignored three times

Mr Marra has also requested a meeting Mr MacPherson three times since he took up post in September to discuss the crisis. He is yet to receive a response.

“I have asked again for an urgent meeting to ensure he understands how the crisis is hurting the people of Dundee and what needs to be done to ensure a positive future for our most important institution,” the Labour MSP added.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told The Courier Mr MacPherson will visit Dundee University “very shortly”.

She said: “Mr Macpherson was only appointed very recently, and he has obviously been engaging with Universities Scotland in the first instance.

“I’m sure he will be going to visit very soon, but other ministers have been directly engaged.”

Ms Gilruth said she’s worked with the management team, trade unions and MSPs, and the Scottish Funding Council has engaged routinely with Dundee University.