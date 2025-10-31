EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond

New universities minister Ben MacPherson has not spoken to the principal of Dundee University despite the financial crisis which has prompted a £63m government bailout.

SNP universities minister Ben MacPherson
Universities minister Ben MacPherson. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University invited newly appointed SNP higher education minister Ben MacPherson to visit but received no response, The Courier can reveal.

Principal Professor Nigel Seaton left MSPs “astonished” on Wednesday when he revealed he had not spoken to Mr MacPherson once since he was appointed in September.

An invitation to visit the institution was issued to Mr MacPherson shortly after he took over from Angus MSP Graeme Dey last month.

But it is understood no response was received until Thursday, a day after Professor Seaton appeared at Holyrood’s influential education committee.

Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton appears before Holyrood's education committee
Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton appears before Holyrood’s education committee. Image: Scottish Parliament

The interim principal – whose contract was recently extended for another six months – was asked during the session about his relations with government.

He confirmed he had not spoken to Mr MacPherson at all.

Senior SNP sources expressed surprise that Mr MacPherson did not put it at the top of his to-do list.

‘Astonished’

And Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “The minister should have made a meeting with the University of Dundee’s leadership a personal priority on day one in post.

“I was astonished to hear he had not done so.

“To now hear that he has ignored direct requests to meet those leaders is atrocious.

“The minister clearly does not understand the scale of this crisis, its importance and its implications.”

Michael Marra MSP
Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Scottish Parliament

MSP’s meeting request ignored three times

Mr Marra has also requested a meeting Mr MacPherson three times since he took up post in September to discuss the crisis. He is yet to receive a response.

“I have asked again for an urgent meeting to ensure he understands how the crisis is hurting the people of Dundee and what needs to be done to ensure a positive future for our most important institution,” the Labour MSP added.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told The Courier Mr MacPherson will visit Dundee University “very shortly”.

She said: “Mr Macpherson was only appointed very recently, and he has obviously been engaging with Universities Scotland in the first instance.

“I’m sure he will be going to visit very soon, but other ministers have been directly engaged.”

Ms Gilruth said she’s worked with the management team, trade unions and MSPs, and the Scottish Funding Council has engaged routinely with Dundee University.

Conversation