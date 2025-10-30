Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘hitting heads off brick wall’ in fight for justice

The parents of a Stirling mother murdered by her boyfriend say they are having to jump through every hurdle imaginable in their fight for answers.

Fiona and Ian Inglis told The Courier they are still being kept in the dark over critical questions about failures in Scotland’s bail system for criminals, five years on.

Their daughter Claire was tortured and killed by Christopher MacGowan on November 28 2021, just weeks after he had been freed.

Fiona and Ian want to know why MacGowan was allowed to live with Claire and her son, then aged seven, when he had five bails pending.

The case had been flagged to social workers and the killer had previously been asked to leave the home of another family.

A new independent report commissioned by the Crown Office found Claire and her son were “invisible in the system” and there was a “major safeguarding lapse”.

But Fiona and Ian have only been allowed to see a summary of the investigation’s findings.

“They’re cherry-picking what we see,” mum Fiona said.

“Why? We’re her parents. We’re entitled to know.”

The couple have been used to coming up against barriers in their quest for answers.

Claire’s dad Ian spoke to The Courier about his long-running frustrations.

“A head hitting off a brick wall springs to mind,” he said.

“You’re knocking on every door and it’s slammed on your face.

“It’s frustrating.”

Ian said Claire’s son, now aged 11, still has night terrors due to mum’s killing.

The grieving dad relived the aftermath of his daughter’s death when he went to clean up her home.

‘I could see everything’

He was able to vividly reimagine what the murder scene would have been like as it happened.

“I could see it in my head,” he said.

“I could see everything.”

Ian and Fiona say MacGowan made deliberate efforts to control and isolate Claire after meeting her.

‘She was my best friend’

Her death completely tore them apart.

“She was my best friend, she wasn’t just my daughter,” Fiona said.

“It’s a massive hole in our lives. Our lives just imploded.”

On Thursday, the couple were in the Scottish Parliament gallery for a third time as the case was put directly to First Minister John Swinney.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay asked Mr Swinney to back the release of the full report into Claire’s murder, along with a fatal accident inquiry into the killing.

He branded the treatment of Claire’s parents “cruel and disrespectful”.

The Tories want to overhaul bail laws for stronger checks on where violent offenders go when they are released.

Ian and Fiona met the first minister during a previous visit to parliament.

In a statement on Thursday, Fiona said: “We looked John Swinney in the eyes and took him at his word that our questions would be answered, but we’re still being kept in the dark.”

Mr Swinney said there may be “data handling” concerns around releasing the full report into Claire’s death.

But he is content for the probe’s results to be made public if possible.

The first minister said he was unsure whether a fatal accident inquiry would help Claire’s parents get any closer to the truth.

But Mr Swinney said he would ask the Lord Advocate – Scotland’s top law officer – to have further talks with Claire’s family.