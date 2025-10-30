Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘hitting heads off brick wall’ in fight for justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘hitting heads off brick wall’ in fight for justice

Claire Inglis was killed by boyfriend Christoper MacGowan in November 2021 weeks after he was bailed and allowed to stay with her.

By Justin Bowie
Fiona and Ian Inglis took their campaign straight to First Minister John Swinney. Image: DC Thomson.
The parents of a Stirling mother murdered by her boyfriend say they are having to jump through every hurdle imaginable in their fight for answers.

Fiona and Ian Inglis told The Courier they are still being kept in the dark over critical questions about failures in Scotland’s bail system for criminals, five years on.

Their daughter Claire was tortured and killed by Christopher MacGowan on November 28 2021, just weeks after he had been freed.

Fiona and Ian want to know why MacGowan was allowed to live with Claire and her son, then aged seven, when he had five bails pending.

The case had been flagged to social workers and the killer had previously been asked to leave the home of another family.

Claire Inglis was killed in 2021.

A new independent report commissioned by the Crown Office found Claire and her son were “invisible in the system” and there was a “major safeguarding lapse”.

But Fiona and Ian have only been allowed to see a summary of the investigation’s findings.

“They’re cherry-picking what we see,” mum Fiona said.

“Why? We’re her parents. We’re entitled to know.”

The couple have been used to coming up against barriers in their quest for answers.

Claire’s dad Ian spoke to The Courier about his long-running frustrations.

“A head hitting off a brick wall springs to mind,” he said.

“You’re knocking on every door and it’s slammed on your face.

“It’s frustrating.”

Ian said Claire’s son, now aged 11, still has night terrors due to mum’s killing.

The grieving dad relived the aftermath of his daughter’s death when he went to clean up her home.

‘I could see everything’

He was able to vividly reimagine what the murder scene would have been like as it happened.

“I could see it in my head,” he said.

“I could see everything.”

Ian and Fiona say MacGowan made deliberate efforts to control and isolate Claire after meeting her.

‘She was my best friend’

Her death completely tore them apart.

“She was my best friend, she wasn’t just my daughter,” Fiona said.

“It’s a massive hole in our lives. Our lives just imploded.”

On Thursday, the couple were in the Scottish Parliament gallery for a third time as the case was put directly to First Minister John Swinney.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay asked Mr Swinney to back the release of the full report into Claire’s murder, along with a fatal accident inquiry into the killing.

He branded the treatment of Claire’s parents “cruel and disrespectful”.

The Tories want to overhaul bail laws for stronger checks on where violent offenders go when they are released.

Ian and Fiona met the first minister during a previous visit to parliament.

In a statement on Thursday, Fiona said: “We looked John Swinney in the eyes and took him at his word that our questions would be answered, but we’re still being kept in the dark.”

First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney said there may be “data handling” concerns around releasing the full report into Claire’s death.

But he is content for the probe’s results to be made public if possible.

The first minister said he was unsure whether a fatal accident inquiry would help Claire’s parents get any closer to the truth.

But Mr Swinney said he would ask the Lord Advocate – Scotland’s top law officer – to have further talks with Claire’s family.

Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire designer 'ordered to leave' Dundee Hobbycraft shop after transgender rights badge row
Conversation