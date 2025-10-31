New Stirling councillor, 18, aims to force ‘untenable’ Labour from power as John Swinney hails result

New Stirling SNP councillor John Fyvie looks set to help the party oust Labour from power after a by-election victory.

First Minister John Swinney hailed the “fantastic” result in the Stirling East contest which was prompted by the resignation of Conservative Bryan Flannagan.

Mr Fyvie, 18, became the newest councillor on Thursday in what is likely to be a key moment.

The Stirling University law student’s victory leaves the SNP with 10 seats on the local authority – one more than the combined total of Scottish Labour and the Conservatives.

John Swinney ‘delighted’ with Stirling victory

With the support of an independent nationalist and a Green councillor, senior SNP sources hope they will be able to take control.

Labour, which has four councillors, currently runs the council with support from the Conservatives, who have seven.

SNP leader John Swinney says he’s “delighted” with a result.

“This result is a fantastic endorsement of the positive message the SNP is taking to voters across Scotland and we will continue to build on our offer of hope every day,” he said.

“What’s also clear, is that Labour is going in completely the wrong direction – since coming to power last year, they’ve delivered nothing but broken promises and spent their time trying to emulate Nigel Farage. People deserve better.”

Mr Fyvie said it is now “untenable” for Labour to remain in control of the council with Conservative support.

He said: “I am pleased people have chosen to put their trust in me and the SNP, and I will not let them down.

“This result also clearly shows how deeply disappointed people feel by Labour for delivering nothing more than broken promises and damaging cuts.

“The SNP is now the largest party in Stirling and it is untenable for Labour to continue cling to power alongside their Tory colleagues.”

A Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: “It takes a brass neck for the SNP to lecture anyone on broken promises given its woeful record of delivery.

“Just yesterday we learned the SNP underspent by £1 billion while frontline services are struggling.

“Scotland needs a new direction and only Scottish Labour can deliver it.”