EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ninewells A&E where medics say too many people who don’t need to be there are still turning up

Walking into Ninewells Hospital’s emergency department on a Friday afternoon, it’s hard to see any sign of a problem.

The waiting room is empty, and staff are calmly going about their business.

“This is what it should look like,” points out Dr Jamie Morrison, consultant in emergency medicine.

This is the best performing A&E unit in Scotland, but nurses and medics are determined things can be better.

And there’s one problem: The department is seeing almost double the number of patients some days than it did seven years ago

They need patients to think carefully about whether they need to be there in the first place.

I am here to spend an afternoon with staff to hear about how they are performing in the face of this challenge.

In August this year, over 85% of patients at Ninewells were seen within the mandated four-hour target, well ahead of the Scottish average of 68.9%.

Consultant Dr Kirsty Tonge says this still isn’t good enough, and at Ninewells they want to see the figure hit 95% or above to ensure the sickest patients in Tayside receive lifesaving care as quickly as possible

NHS Tayside pioneered what is known as “redirection”. When patients arrive at Ninewells emergency department (ED) – it has deliberately been re-branded from accident and emergency – they will be seen by the nursing team, led by senior charge nurse Paula Paton, in an glass-walled room next to the waiting area.

Unlike elsewhere in Scotland, if the nurse believes the patient will receive more appropriate care elsewhere, such as from their GP or local pharmacy, then after consultation with a senior doctor they will be redirected.

It frees up space in the department and ensures those who genuinely need to receive immediate treatment are seen quickly.

Despite being in place for a number of years, the policy doesn’t seem to have changed behaviours. Staff say too many people who don’t need emergency care are still turning up at the “open door”.

Dr Morrison says it’s now at the stage that, on a normal week, being redirected is more likely than being cared for in the resuscitation room.

“I think everyone would agree around here that there’s a perception of what an emergency department is for within the public which is probably not the right one,” Dr Morrison says.

“Emergency medicine is a speciality that is designed to deal with a relatively narrow selection of patients who have a requirement for immediate intervention or investigation for a life or limb threatening problem.

“That’s what I have trained for in terms of people who are really unwell because of big trauma or medical or surgical problems. But increasingly what we’re seeing is people who are not fitting what we would consider to be part of our role in healthcare delivery.”

‘That’s not what we’re here for’

Dr Morrison says patients struggling to get things done quickly via their GP, or referrals to speciality services, will often arrive hoping he and other medics in the ED can “speed things up”.

“That’s not what we’re here for,” he adds.

“It is driving our numbers up exponentially. It would have been a normal day, let’s say in 2018, it would have been about 130, 140 attendances.

“We have in the last year alone had four or five instances where our attendance numbers in Ninewells alone have been over 240. That level of demand dilutes our ability to care for those people who we are best placed to see.”

‘We need people to be patient’

And it’s not just the department’s performance it harms. Dr Tonge says it’s not good for the patients who are there inappropriately, as they will see medics who are not expert in dealing with the ailments troubling them.

“We are experts in resuscitation at the end of the day,” she points out.

Clinical director Dr Helen Elder says: “There are ever increasing community services for patients to attend.

“The doctors, the nurses that they seek for that help are available in the community and are often better placed to provide the type of care that people are requiring.

“But we need people to be patient.”

And what about minor injuries, should patients still be using the ED for help with those?

Dr Morrison says patients with these types of injuries – sometimes termed “non limb-threatening” – should be phoning NHS 24 where they will be offered an appointment that day or the next.

If patients do arrange an appointment this way, Dr Morrison says they may actually be seen faster once they arrive.

But what about a patient who can’t get a same-day appointment with their GP?

Dr Morrison is blunt: “The lack of availability of an appointment somewhere in the community shouldn’t be someone’s primary reason for attending an emergency department.

“Everyone perceives their problem to be an emergency or very urgent. It could be that they don’t need seen that day.”

Senior nurse Paula Paton says that when patients do arrive inappropriately, they most commonly tell nursing staff they just didn’t know where to go.

“From a nursing perspective, when we’re doing that initial conversation with the patients, there is an element on the whole of realisation that ‘I understand what you’re saying’.

“And also slightly frustration from them because they’re just not sure where they should be. There is an opportunity in the triage for education. So we do hand out information cards to the patients, identifying community services that are available.”

What about the Scottish Government’s proposal to create a daily walk-in GP service – could that ease the pressure on emergency departments?

Yes, but the staff are in two minds.

Dr Morrison says: “I think there’s potentially value in creating another way for patients to access care. I think the problem you potentially have, and I’m very much looking into the future, is you create quite a bit of pull.”

Dr Elder adds: “I think it’s important that people understand they don’t always need to see a doctor. It’s about them accessing the right care, it doesn’t need to be a doctor, because there are many other skilled professionals who can often manage the problem they’re presenting.”