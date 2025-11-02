EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ninewells A&E where medics say too many people who don’t need to be there are still turning up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ninewells A&E where medics say too many people who don’t need to be there are still turning up

Nurses and doctors say patients who shouldn't be using A&E are harming the NHS and might not receive the care they need.

NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital emergency department
Dr Kirsty Tonge (left) with Dr Helen Elder, Dr Jamie Robertson and senior charge nurse Paula Paton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Walking into Ninewells Hospital’s emergency department on a Friday afternoon, it’s hard to see any sign of a problem.

The waiting room is empty, and staff are calmly going about their business.

“This is what it should look like,” points out Dr Jamie Morrison, consultant in emergency medicine.

This is the best performing A&E unit in Scotland, but nurses and medics are determined things can be better.

And there’s one problem: The department is seeing almost double the number of patients some days than it did seven years ago

They need patients to think carefully about whether they need to be there in the first place.

I am here to spend an afternoon with staff to hear about how they are performing in the face of this challenge.

Ninewells Hospital emergency department
The department is struggling with an increase in the number of people using A&E inappropriately. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In August this year, over 85% of patients at Ninewells were seen within the mandated four-hour target, well ahead of the Scottish average of 68.9%.

Consultant Dr Kirsty Tonge says this still isn’t good enough, and at Ninewells they want to see the figure hit 95% or above to ensure the sickest patients in Tayside receive lifesaving care as quickly as possible

NHS Tayside pioneered what is known as “redirection”. When patients arrive at Ninewells emergency department (ED) – it has deliberately been re-branded from accident and emergency – they will be seen by the nursing team, led by senior charge nurse Paula Paton, in an glass-walled room next to the waiting area.

Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, emergency department
Signage in the waiting room tells patients what might happen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Unlike elsewhere in Scotland, if the nurse believes the patient will receive more appropriate care elsewhere, such as from their GP or local pharmacy, then after consultation with a senior doctor they will be redirected.

It frees up space in the department and ensures those who genuinely need to receive immediate treatment are seen quickly.

Despite being in place for a number of years, the policy doesn’t seem to have changed behaviours. Staff say too many people who don’t need emergency care are still turning up at the “open door”.

Staff explain the redirection policy and how patients are treated. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dr Morrison says it’s now at the stage that, on a normal week, being redirected is more likely than being cared for in the resuscitation room.

“I think everyone would agree around here that there’s a perception of what an emergency department is for within the public which is probably not the right one,” Dr Morrison says.

“Emergency medicine is a speciality that is designed to deal with a relatively narrow selection of patients who have a requirement for immediate intervention or investigation for a life or limb threatening problem.

“That’s what I have trained for in terms of people who are really unwell because of big trauma or medical or surgical problems. But increasingly what we’re seeing is people who are not fitting what we would consider to be part of our role in healthcare delivery.”

‘That’s not what we’re here for’

Dr Morrison says patients struggling to get things done quickly via their GP, or referrals to speciality services, will often arrive hoping he and other medics in the ED can “speed things up”.

“That’s not what we’re here for,” he adds.

“It is driving our numbers up exponentially. It would have been a normal day, let’s say in 2018, it would have been about 130, 140 attendances.

“We have in the last year alone had four or five instances where our attendance numbers in Ninewells alone have been over 240. That level of demand dilutes our ability to care for those people who we are best placed to see.”

‘We need people to be patient’

And it’s not just the department’s performance it harms. Dr Tonge says it’s not good for the patients who are there inappropriately, as they will see medics who are not expert in dealing with the ailments troubling them.

“We are experts in resuscitation at the end of the day,” she points out.

Clinical director Dr Helen Elder says: “There are ever increasing community services for patients to attend.

“The doctors, the nurses that they seek for that help are available in the community and are often better placed to provide the type of care that people are requiring.

“But we need people to be patient.”

Patients will be seen by a nurse after arriving and could be redirected to another part of the NHS. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And what about minor injuries, should patients still be using the ED for help with those?

Dr Morrison says patients with these types of injuries – sometimes termed “non limb-threatening” – should be phoning NHS 24 where they will be offered an appointment that day or the next.

If patients do arrange an appointment this way, Dr Morrison says they may actually be seen faster once they arrive.

NHS Tayside emergency consultant Dr Jamie Morrison at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee
Dr Jamie Morrison. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But what about a patient who can’t get a same-day appointment with their GP?

Dr Morrison is blunt: “The lack of availability of an appointment somewhere in the community shouldn’t be someone’s primary reason for attending an emergency department.

“Everyone perceives their problem to be an emergency or very urgent. It could be that they don’t need seen that day.”

Nurse Paula Paton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Senior nurse Paula Paton says that when patients do arrive inappropriately, they most commonly tell nursing staff they just didn’t know where to go.

“From a nursing perspective, when we’re doing that initial conversation with the patients, there is an element on the whole of realisation that ‘I understand what you’re saying’.

“And also slightly frustration from them because they’re just not sure where they should be. There is an opportunity in the triage for education. So we do hand out information cards to the patients, identifying community services that are available.”

Clinical director Dr Helen Elder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

What about the Scottish Government’s proposal to create a daily walk-in GP service – could that ease the pressure on emergency departments?

Yes, but the staff are in two minds.

Dr Morrison says: “I think there’s potentially value in creating another way for patients to access care. I think the problem you potentially have, and I’m very much looking into the future, is you create quite a bit of pull.”

Dr Elder adds: “I think it’s important that people understand they don’t always need to see a doctor. It’s about them accessing the right care, it doesn’t need to be a doctor, because there are many other skilled professionals who can often manage the problem they’re presenting.”

More from Politics

To go with story by Alex Watson. 18-year-old SNP candidate wins Stirling East by-election Picture shows; Stirling East by-election. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Alex Watson/DC Thomson Date; 30/10/2025
Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win
2
John Swinney in Stirling with newly elected councillor Josh Fyvie (left).
New Stirling councillor, 18, aims to force 'untenable' Labour from power as John Swinney…
Dr Stuart Waiton speaking at a Jims protest. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University probe as lecturer's speech at protest held by group questioning rape…
8
SNP universities minister Ben MacPherson
EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond
10
The SNP's Josh Martin Fyvie says he is the youngest elected representative in the UK. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
18-year-old SNP candidate wins pivotal Stirling East by-election
4
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Claire Inglis murder Picture shows; Fiona and Ian Inglis. Scottish Parliament. Justin Bowie/DCT Media Date; 30/10/2025
Parents of murdered Stirling mum 'hitting heads off brick wall' in fight for justice
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief's exit after eight days
22
Post Thumbnail
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
5
Dundee University
Dundee University reveals 'remarkable' rise in new students
11

Conversation