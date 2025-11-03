How reiki, toast and family workers are helping a Kirkcaldy school cut absence rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How reiki, toast and family workers are helping a Kirkcaldy school cut absence rates

"Sometimes we need to be a bit creative because we want the children to want to come to school and get the parents involved."

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth with pupils at Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
By Alasdair Clark

A Kirkcaldy primary school is seeing results from its innovative efforts to slash absence rates through the use of family workers to tackle the problem at source.

Pathhead Primary School has reduced the absence rate among pupils through the use of family workers to ensure children are in school.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth joined pupils and teachers at the Fife school to launch a new campaign designed to help with the root causes of absence.

She heard from headteacher Jillian Mellis and family worker Karen Robertson about what the school is doing.

This includes phoning the parents of all children who don’t make it to school each day and undertaking home visits to identify problems.

Hands-on approach to school absence

The school has adopted a hands-on approach, providing a food bank to support struggling parents and making toast available each morning.

Ms Robertson said: “I’m the one that goes out and builds the positive relationships with the parents first. Sometimes you think, well why is that child not attending? And then you sit down and you have a chat with them and you actually find out there’s many reasons why that child isn’t attending.

“Building that relationship with the parents, getting to know them, finding out what the barriers are to their attendance and actually focus on how we can support them.

“Sometimes we need to be a bit creative because we want the children to want to come to school, and get the parents involved in the life of the school.”

Headteach Jillian Mellis (right) with Jenny Gilruth and pupils at the Kirkcaldy school. Image: Supplied
Ms Robertson and another family worker at the school are funded through a Scottish Government programme that provides cash to local authorities to tackle the poverty-related attainment gap.

If needed, the family workers will go out and pick children up to make sure they make it into school. And rather than question why a child is late or punish them, the school emphasises that turning up late is better than not coming in at all.

“If you’ve not come in and you haven’t let myself or the office know, then we will phone you to find out,” Ms Robertson said.

Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
“A lot of it is single parents who are ill that day, or the child is just point-blank refusing. But then when I go out, they always come with me.

“I’ve taken kids to Pets at Home before to look at the fish before getting them into school, or a walk to the park, just doing that so they’re more relaxed and then they’re feeling more confident coming into school.”

Anxiety is a big problem, and Ms Mellis says it is worse since the coronavirus pandemic. To help, the school also offers sessions of reiki, a Japanese alternative practice which some people believe relieves stress.

Reiki sessions help children with anxiety about school

Ms Mellis explained: “We have a reiki practitioner who works two and a half days a week, and she’ll pick up some children as well.

“She’ll work with her therapy, she will take them out for walks, she’ll do things in the playground.

“We have a sensory room there as well. So it’s really creative.”

And the numbers indicate the approach is working with attendance at the school improving by about 4% in the last year.

Ms Mellis said: “We’re sitting about the Fife average, just above it at the moment. But that is a huge amount of progress. It’s tricky but we keep going with it, and we keep driving to make that better.

We’re seeing improvements year on year with the learning here at Pathhead. We’ve probably gone up from about 40 to 50% attainment post-pandemic, and we’re sitting around 60 to 70% attainment. So it’s slow and it takes time, but we’re constantly working.”

In 2023-24, the persistent absence rate across Scotland was 31.4% – meaning over 200,000 children missed at least 19 days of school over the year.

In Fife, where the persistent absence rate was over 34%, nearly 17,000 school children missed at least 19 days.

It was worse among secondary school pupils in the Kingdom with 41% persistently absent.

But Ms Gilruth says the Scottish Government is deliberately avoiding the approach taken elsewhere in the UK of prosecuting parents who fail to ensure their children are attending school.

“We have not taken that approach, because we know we get the best out of our families when we support them, and we have to work with them, and that has paid dividends,” she told The Courier.

“I think supporting families is a far better, and it’s just a much more positive way to change behaviours.

“We know that that is much better than a draconian, top-down approach in terms of the legislative landscape, which of course does set out that parents and families have a responsibility to send their children to school.”

