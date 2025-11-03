Dundee University lecturers to strike for five days over compulsory lay-offs threat

Dundee University lecturers will strike for five days next week as the institution marks a year since the financial crisis which left it on the brink of collapse was revealed.

Members of the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) will walk out on strike starting Monday over management’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

Some will also take part in action short of a strike. This will involve staff taking actions including working to contract, not covering for colleagues or undertaking voluntary activities at the university.

It comes after interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton told Holyrood’s education committee that the total number of jobs lost would exceed the 300 agreed through voluntary severance.

Dundee University strike coincides with anniversary of crisis

Next week’s strike marks the first-year anniversary of the then university principal leaving staff in shock when he revealed a £30 million black hole in the university’s accounts.

Iain Gillespie told staff job losses would be “inevitable” as a result.

To mark the anniversary, on Thursday November 13, the campus trade unions will be holding a rally in Dundee.

Dundee UCU co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio said: “News that further job cuts are coming is just another shocking revelation in a year when staff have been told one thing only to be then told something different over the number of jobs to be cut and the need for compulsory redundancies.

“Last week was another example of staff hearing what’s happening to their jobs and the university via the parliament or in the media.

“Throughout the past year, staff have continued to teach students and carry out world-leading research while not knowing if their job is secure.

“Staff are striking next week to defend jobs, and to demand, a year after they first learnt about the debacle caused by the university’s leadership, that university senior managers finally rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “It’s beyond time for Nigel Seaton to conclusively rule out compulsory redundancies. UCU members at Dundee have again shown their determination to vote for and to take action to defend jobs and protect the university’s long-term future.”

Dundee University has been approached for comment.