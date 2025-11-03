Dundee University lecturers to strike for five days over compulsory lay-offs threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University lecturers to strike for five days over compulsory lay-offs threat

University bosses refused to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies to balance the books.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University strike
This is the latest strike action to hit the university over its response to the financial crisis. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Dundee University lecturers will strike for five days next week as the institution marks a year since the financial crisis which left it on the brink of collapse was revealed.

Members of the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) will walk out on strike starting Monday over management’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

Some will also take part in action short of a strike. This will involve staff taking actions including working to contract, not covering for colleagues or undertaking voluntary activities at the university.

It comes after interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton told Holyrood’s education committee that the total number of jobs lost would exceed the 300 agreed through voluntary severance.

Dundee University strike coincides with anniversary of crisis

Next week’s strike marks the first-year anniversary of the then university principal leaving staff in shock when he revealed a £30 million black hole in the university’s accounts.

Iain Gillespie told staff job losses would be “inevitable” as a result.

To mark the anniversary, on Thursday November 13, the campus trade unions will be holding a rally in Dundee.

Dundee UCU co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio said: “News that further job cuts are coming is just another shocking revelation in a year when staff have been told one thing only to be then told something different over the number of jobs to be cut and the need for compulsory redundancies.

“Last week was another example of staff hearing what’s happening to their jobs and the university via the parliament or in the media.

Senior lecturer and DUCU co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Throughout the past year, staff have continued to teach students and carry out world-leading research while not knowing if their job is secure.

“Staff are striking next week to defend jobs, and to demand, a year after they first learnt about the debacle caused by the university’s leadership, that university senior managers finally rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “It’s beyond time for Nigel Seaton to conclusively rule out compulsory redundancies.  UCU members at Dundee have again shown their determination to vote for and to take action to defend jobs and protect the university’s long-term future.”

Dundee University has been approached for comment.

