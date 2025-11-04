Who is Stuart Waiton? Dundee lecturer at centre of Abertay University storm is no stranger to controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Stuart Waiton? Dundee lecturer at centre of Abertay University storm is no stranger to controversy

Abertay University bosses launched a probe after the criminology lecturer hosted a talk from a group that questions rape convictions.

Abertay University lecturer Stuart Waiton.
Dr Stuart Waiton of Abertay University speaking at a Reform UK event in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee lecturer Dr Stuart Waiton is back in the spotlight after hosting a controversial Abertay University talk by a group questioning rape convictions.

Abertay University launched a probe into the event after Principal Professor Liz Bacon confirmed the speakers from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland (Jims) were not approved.

The talk sparked outrage and graffiti targeting Dr Waiton has appeared in Dundee.

Who is the controversial lecturer at the heart of the story?

Dr Stuart Waiton has often challenged mainstream political opinion. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Waiton is a sociology and criminology lecturer at Abertay University, specialising in anti-social behaviour, moral panics, hate crimes and politics.

He has been a thorn in the side of the government, advancing positions unpopular with the political mainstream in Scotland.

This included comments in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, when he said the government’s “Stay at Home, Protect the NHS” message may have led to more deaths than lives saved in the country’s care homes.

He was one of the earliest voices speaking out against lockdown, saying there was no “scientific basis” for the early-pandemic policy adopted in the UK.

Dr Waiton stood unsuccessfully for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in Dundee West at the 2019 general election, securing just over 3% of votes.

SNP government opposition

He also opposed the SNP government’s now repealed Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act 2012.

The lecturer even published a book on the subject in 2012, Snobs’ Law: Criminalising Football Fans in an Age of Intolerance.

Dr Waiton’s research found football fans were being “over criminalised” as the law expanded to “criminalise language and discriminated against football fans”. The university credits Dr Waiton with contributing to the repeal of the legislation.

Footballer race row comments

In 2019 he was criticised for comments on Sky News saying black footballers should ignore racial abuse from the terraces.

He had been asked about the decision by Haringey Borough FC to walk off the pitch after their goalkeeper was racially abused.

During the interview on Sky News, Dr Waiton said he believes there is an “increased sensitivity” to racially charged language, rather than an increase in racism itself.

He said: “I am not convinced there is more racism, and I think there is less in British society.

“What there is is a growing sensitivity to it – and a growing sensitivity to the use of racist language.

“When I was involved in anti-racist campaigns, the concern was to do with structural inequality. People in power who would deny people jobs, equality and rights.

“Today anti-racism seems to be almost entirely focused on language.”

Dundee lecturer Dr Stuart Waiton at the Scottish Parliament speaking in opposition to the smacking ban.
Dr Stuart Waiton at the Scottish Parliament speaking in opposition to the smacking ban. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Dr Waiton has also criticised the impact of Holyrood legislation on families.

He was central to a campaign to withdraw the Scottish Government’s “named person” scheme, which he said unreasonably expanded state intervention into families.

The scheme was ultimately pulled after the Supreme Court found it breached rights to privacy and family life.

He also opposed the smacking ban, which came into law in 2020, saying that criminalising parents for physically chastising their children is “patronising and elitist”.

Dr Waiton criticised research from other academics saying smacking was linked to violence in later life.

During a terse evidence session at Holyrood he demonstrated a slap on the wrist, telling MSPs: “I would just plead to your common sense that if you think that doing that to a small child is a form of violence that harms them then you are living on another planet.”

Dr Waiton then pointed to the public gallery and said: “My daughter is over there. I’ve smacked her. Ask if she’s been violent lately.”

The author also waded into the debate around transgender rights at an early stage in 2018 when he said the movement was “strange…because it appears to ask for something that is biologically impossible”.

Conversation