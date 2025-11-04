Did disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel experiment on patients?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Did disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel experiment on patients?

The public inquiry into the ex-Dundee doctor will now probe if he used any unlicensed products or devices in the operating theatre.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.

The public inquiry into ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel will investigate whether he experimented on patients with unlicensed products or devices.

The disgraced former Dundee medic’s behaviour in the operating theatre at Ninewells Hospital will be more closely scrutinised as the scope of the inquiry is widened.

Chairman Lord Weir wants to find out what tools and products Eljamel was using when he carried out botched surgeries on patients.

He is keen to know whether the surgeon was using anything he should not have been, and whether he was doing this for experimental purposes.

The focus on potential experimental behaviour was detailed in a new update published by the inquiry on Monday.

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jules Rose, a Kinross campaigner who was harmed by Eljamel, said he treated patients like “guinea pigs”.

“Everything we know about Eljamel paints him as Dundee’s very own Dr Frankenstein,” she told The Courier.

NHS Tayside’s role as Eljamel’s employer between 1995 and 2013 will be central to the public inquiry.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

As part of that focus, the inquiry will consider the health board’s role in monitoring devices and products used by Eljamel, who is still operating in his native Libya.

Along similar lines, investigators plan to examine experimental techniques which may have been used in research projects.

That means Dundee University’s role will be looked at, given Eljamel taught at the institution.

Lord Robert Weir, the Eljamel inquiry chair.

In other updates to the inquiry’s plans, Lord Weir will focus on NHS Tayside’s approach to managing the medical records of patients treated by Eljamel.

The inquiry will also look at how much the health board knew about Eljamel’s work at the private Fernbrae Hospital in Dundee.

Patients were updated on the public inquiry’s progress at a preliminary hearing in September.

Jamie Dawson KC is senior counsel to the Eljamel inquiry.

Jamie Dawson KC, who is acting as senior counsel, was critical of NHS Tayside during the event.

Another hearing which will allow the inquiry’s key players to make their opening statements is scheduled for November 27.

Core participants include patients harmed by Eljamel, NHS Tayside, Dundee University, and the Scottish Government.

More from Politics

Abertay University lecturer Stuart Waiton.
Who is Stuart Waiton? Dundee lecturer at centre of Abertay University storm is no…
Dundee University strike
Dundee University lecturers to strike for five days over compulsory lay-offs threat
8
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth with pupils at Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
How reiki, toast and family workers are helping a Kirkcaldy school cut absence rates
2
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital emergency department
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ninewells A&E where medics say too many people who don't need to…
28
To go with story by Alex Watson. 18-year-old SNP candidate wins Stirling East by-election Picture shows; Stirling East by-election. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Alex Watson/DC Thomson Date; 30/10/2025
Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win
2
John Swinney in Stirling with newly elected councillor Josh Fyvie (left).
New Stirling councillor, 18, aims to force 'untenable' Labour from power as John Swinney…
Dr Stuart Waiton speaking at a Jims protest. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University probe as lecturer's speech at protest held by group questioning rape…
8
SNP universities minister Ben MacPherson
EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond
10
The SNP's Josh Martin Fyvie says he is the youngest elected representative in the UK. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
18-year-old SNP candidate wins pivotal Stirling East by-election
4
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Claire Inglis murder Picture shows; Fiona and Ian Inglis. Scottish Parliament. Justin Bowie/DCT Media Date; 30/10/2025
Parents of murdered Stirling mum 'hitting heads off brick wall' in fight for justice

Conversation