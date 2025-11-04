Did disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel experiment on patients?

The public inquiry into ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel will investigate whether he experimented on patients with unlicensed products or devices.

The disgraced former Dundee medic’s behaviour in the operating theatre at Ninewells Hospital will be more closely scrutinised as the scope of the inquiry is widened.

Chairman Lord Weir wants to find out what tools and products Eljamel was using when he carried out botched surgeries on patients.

He is keen to know whether the surgeon was using anything he should not have been, and whether he was doing this for experimental purposes.

The focus on potential experimental behaviour was detailed in a new update published by the inquiry on Monday.

Jules Rose, a Kinross campaigner who was harmed by Eljamel, said he treated patients like “guinea pigs”.

“Everything we know about Eljamel paints him as Dundee’s very own Dr Frankenstein,” she told The Courier.

NHS Tayside’s role as Eljamel’s employer between 1995 and 2013 will be central to the public inquiry.

As part of that focus, the inquiry will consider the health board’s role in monitoring devices and products used by Eljamel, who is still operating in his native Libya.

Along similar lines, investigators plan to examine experimental techniques which may have been used in research projects.

That means Dundee University’s role will be looked at, given Eljamel taught at the institution.

In other updates to the inquiry’s plans, Lord Weir will focus on NHS Tayside’s approach to managing the medical records of patients treated by Eljamel.

The inquiry will also look at how much the health board knew about Eljamel’s work at the private Fernbrae Hospital in Dundee.

Patients were updated on the public inquiry’s progress at a preliminary hearing in September.

Jamie Dawson KC, who is acting as senior counsel, was critical of NHS Tayside during the event.

Another hearing which will allow the inquiry’s key players to make their opening statements is scheduled for November 27.

Core participants include patients harmed by Eljamel, NHS Tayside, Dundee University, and the Scottish Government.