Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 5

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will join local candidates in Edinburgh on the final day of the election campaign.

Leader Willie Rennie will say that the Liberal Democrat campaign is reaching new heights as he delivers his final pre-election message to voters and takes off in a microlight in North Berwick.

In Edinburgh, Yes for EU campaigners will call on voters to give their constituency vote to the SNP candidate, and to vote for either the Scottish Greens or SNP on the list.

Leader Douglas Ross and outgoing Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson will campaign ahead of polling on Thursday, appealing to pro-UK voters to give their peach party list votes to the Scottish Conservatives.

