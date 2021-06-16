Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 16

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Crippling US tariffs on single malt whisky exports are set to be suspended for five years, we understand.

The latest snapshot of missed targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions has been branded a “real blow” in the year Scotland hosts a global climate summit.

Two Scottish fishing bodies are calling on the SNP Government to set up its own expert panel to address any “insane” advice and help future international quota negotiations.

A 13-year-old boy has written to Nicola Sturgeon urging her to help get an NHS prescription for the medicinal cannabis that helps keep his brother safe.

What’s on today

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur will ask the Scottish Government during portfolio questions what discussions it has had with island tourism representatives regarding proposed legislation to regulate short-term lets.

There will be a ministerial statement updating the latest position on the Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) Scotland Act 2021. This Act will establish a scheme of financial redress and related support for survivors of historical child abuse in certain residential care settings in Scotland.

A Holyrood debate on mitigating, tackling and responding to the skills impact of Brexit will be led by Richard Lochhead. Opposition parties will call on the Scottish Government to do more to mitigate existing skills shortages.

Monica Lennon will call on MSPs to condemn the historical practice of forced adoption, where up to 60,000 mothers in Scotland were unfairly coerced, resulting in their new-born babies being taken away. Ms Lennon is calling for an inquiry into the practice in Scotland and a formal apology from the government.

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to make resources available for local health teams to rollout walk-in coronavirus vaccine centres as she pumped the brakes on lockdown easing amid a surge of cases in the north east.

A campaigning pensioner who challenged the reasons why her postal vote in the Scottish parliament election was rejected has received a formal apology from the returning officer after holding officials to account.