Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 27

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
July 27 2021, 7.52am Updated: July 27 2021, 9.16am
Photo of Paul Malik

New this morning

Government claims Australian beef will not ‘undercut’ UK farmers described as ‘bluff and bluster’
The UK Government’s plans to protect farmers in its trade deal with Australia have been described as “bluff and bluster” by the SNP.

SNP finances: What are the allegations and what has party said in response?
The Scottish National Party are under investigation by Police Scotland following a number of complaints alleging fraud.

‘There’s just hatred’: SNP and Alba clash over commitment to Scottish independence

Nationalists traded angry criticism over progress towards a second independence referendum, after claims the Scottish Government has done “no work” on the issue.

In case you missed it

Scotland’s economic future: Dundee gaming guru calls for major investment in education
A leading tech entrepreneur has warned Scotland cannot continue to base a successful economy on “stripping natural resources”.

Pols on their hols: What our MSPs and MPs have planned for the summer recess
With summer recess now underway at both Holyrood and Westminster, MSPs and MPs will be putting their feet up and enjoying a relaxing break from work.

Scotland’s political leaders get set for some fun in the summer sun.

Instant replay: The highs and lows at Westminster as parliament takes its summer break
Westminster broke for recess this week, calling time on what has been one of the most tumultuous year’s in recent history.

