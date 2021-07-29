Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 29

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is visiting Scotland today. We have a preview ahead of his trip (which will take in Fife) here.

REVEALED: Vast majority of care home complaints were not investigated

Regulators only investigated 5% of complaints about care homes for older people as Covid-19 was leaving a trail of tragedy across Scotland last year.

EXCLUSIVE: Social security secretary Shona Robison shares ‘grave concerns’ over Universal Credit cuts

Scotland’s social security secretary has called on the UK Government to reconsider plans to ditch the £20 increase in Universal Credit that could see 500,000 people plunged into poverty.

In case you missed it

SNP government accused of ‘ignoring their own failures’ over ‘shameful’ drugs deaths

The First Minister has been accused of “ignoring” the failures of her own government ahead of another anticipated rise in the country’s “shameful” drugs death rate.

Covid vaccine: Has Scotland missed targets set by Nicola Sturgeon?

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged by opposition MSPs to correct her statement on vaccine targets and clarify if future goals for lifting restrictions have been downgraded