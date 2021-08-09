Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Scottish Government announces £50 million funding for 1,000 new teachers

By Rachel Amery
August 9 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 9 2021, 11.08am
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says the Scottish Government is to spend £50 million to hire hundreds more teachers and pupil support assistants.

The additional funding will be used to recruit 1,000 new teachers and 500 support assistants within the next academic year.

This is in a bid to support the country’s Covid-19 education recovery.

It comes after the SNP pledged to invest a further £1 billion over the course of the parliament in its election manifesto, promising to close the attainment gap and recruit 3,500 more teachers and classroom assistants.

On top of this, a further £65.5m of permanent funding will be allocated each year to councils from the 2022-2023 academic year onwards.

Funding will help education recovery

Ms Somerville said: “Our vision for Covid recovery and our priorities for Scottish education remain unchanged.

The funding will help recruit 1,000 additional teachers and 500 classroom assistants

“Recruiting more permanent staff will be one of the cornerstones of recovery alongside the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff, intensified support for reducing inequality, and enabling the highest quality of learning and teaching.

“The £50m funding will allow councils to recruit more teachers and pupil support assistants next year.

“Looking further ahead, the additional £65m annual funding delivered as part of the local government settlement will support councils to recruit these additional staff on permanent contracts.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville says new exam body ‘won’t happen overnight’

More to do to reverse cuts, say Labour

Michael Marra MSP, Scottish Labour’s education spokesman, says this is only the beginning of trying to reverse years of cuts.

He said: “This government must set about undoing their own damage but it comes at a time of unprecedented loss in education.

“The SNP remain in denial about the scale of the challenges schools face if they think this is a silver bullet.

50% more mental health staff needed in Perth and Kinross due to rise in referrals during pandemic

“This only starts to reverse the SNP’s cuts to education – never mind dealing with the devastation caused by the pandemic.

“School pupils and teachers alike have been let down time and time again throughout this pandemic.

“This must all be entirely new funding and must be accompanied by a real education comeback plan to put a stop to this government’s track record of failure and to give families the support they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier