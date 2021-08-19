Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 19

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams will be brought back in 2022, the Scottish Government has said.

If it is safe to do so, pupils and students will take formal assessments in spring of next year during the traditional exam period.

Alba MP Neale Hanvey has been branded a “disgrace” by his former party after being accused of “belittling” the plight of Afghan women.

A deficit of £36billion in Scotland’s finances has not undermined the case for independence, according to finance secretary Kate Forbes.

The senior SNP minister said the gap between revenue and spending should pose no obstacle to pushing the case for full powers in Edinburgh.

In case you missed it

The Prime Minister has appeared to rule out the prospect of an independent formal inquiry into the UK Government’s conduct in Afghanistan.

A Conservative MP has been urged to correct the parliamentary record after wrongly claiming only Glasgow had rehomed Syrian refugees in Scotland.