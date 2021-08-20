Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / Scottish politics

Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservative leader denies ‘anti-families’ tweet was homophobic

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has denied his use of the term "anti-families" was homophobic in his criticism of the SNP and Green government coalition.
By Paul Malik
August 20 2021, 5.00pm
Mr Ross tweeted on Friday claiming the two parties coming into partnership in Holyrood would be “anti-business, anti-families, anti-drivers, anti-oil and gas”.

The term “anti-family”, or the suggestion of a “corruption of family values” is a trope used by anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender (LGBT) promoters, including in Russia — where strict laws preventing the “promotion of ‘non-traditional sexual relations’” exist.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ross said: “Scotland will suffer from this nationalist coalition of chaos.

“The SNP-Green movement will be anti-jobs, anti-business, anti-families, anti-drivers, anti-oil and gas.

“Nicola Sturgeon failed to win a majority, so she needs a hand to ramp up the division and push for Indyref 2.”

Following the tweet, a spokesperson for Mr Ross said it was “100% wrong to suggest this comment was about LGBT families” and said the Tweet was in “no-way” critical of LGBT people.

‘Well-known dog whistle’

His comments were heavily criticised following their publication.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It’s for Douglas Ross to explain what Douglas Ross meant.

“I’m not making any inference there, but that phrase ‘anti-family’ is a well known dog whistle for people who want to criticise gay rights.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

“To a lesser extent, people who want to take a dig at women who don’t have children. It’s pretty nasty. If Douglas Ross didn’t mean that then I hope he takes the opportunity to say that and clarify it and explain what he did mean.

“I can’t think of the rational explanation for that rather unpleasant phrase.”

‘Explanation owed’

SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Karen Adam, responded to Mr Ross: “Anti-families? What on earth does that mean?

“Please break that down for everyone so we know exactly what you are meaning. Does it mean any family that doesn’t fit a narrative you feel fits your opinion? Are you saying I haven’t had a real family? My family isn’t a real one?”

She added: “I am calling on Douglas Ross to clarify exactly what he meant by his ‘anti-families’ comment.

“As the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, he owes the Scottish people an explanation on what his definition of ‘anti-family’ is because terms like that are usually used as a homophobic dog whistles.

Karen Adam MSP

“Families come in all different demographics and sizes and his trope is not fit for Scottish politics in the 21st century.

“I certainly wish I had more understanding from society when I was raised in a same sex home, my family was never the issue, external judgement and hostility was, and we need more inclusion for those that are being raised in situations that were similar to my own.

“As the Conservatives make devastating cuts to universal credit when families need it most, the SNP are working to double the Scottish child payment which may protect some families from the worst of Tory cuts.

“While Douglas Ross supports policies that are devastating families, such as the rape clause and cuts to universal credit, the SNP are committed to supporting all families. Our record in government is unmatched across the UK.

“We have delivered 600 hours of free childcare and are expanding that to 1,140 hours, the baby box, over 96,000 affordable homes, the fairest income tax system in the UK, free bus travel for over 60s, disabled people and under 19s which is also being extended to all under 22s, the Scottish child payment, free school meals for all P1-P3 pupils, the school clothing grant, free prescriptions, bedroom tax mitigation, free sanitary products, free tuition, and more.

“Tell me again, what is it the Conservatives are doing for families in Scotland?”

‘Nothing critical of LGBT people’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: “It is 100% wrong to suggest this comment was about LGBT families. Nothing whatsoever in this tweet is critical of LGBT people.

“This comment was solely about the SNP-Green coalition hammering hardworking families, as we have said repeatedly since news of a nationalist deal broke.

“By ‘anti-families’, we mean exactly that – the SNP-Green Government will be harmful to families of all kinds across Scotland, regardless of the sex, gender or background of those families.”

