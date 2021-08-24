Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 24

By Andy Philip
August 24 2021, 7.54am Updated: August 24 2021, 9.30am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories:

Ninewells Hospital car parking charges to end after £9 million Scottish Government deal

Scotland Calling: Afghanistan Special Report

EXCLUSIVE: Lord McConnell urges SNP ministers to move civil service jobs north

Watchdog: Government has failed to improve treatment of people held in custody

World leaders are watching a desperate humanitarian disaster unfold

Prime Minister to chair G7 Afghanistan meeting as race to evacuate continues

In case you missed it:

Scottish councillor quits SNP after deal with Greens

Geva Blackett quit the SNP

Question mark over A96 upgrade as Ian Blackford side-steps dualling pledge

Jobs for the Brexit boys: David Mundell to NZ as Ian Botham bats Down Under as new UK trade envoys

