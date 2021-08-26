Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 26

By Andy Philip
August 26 2021, 7.33am
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories today:

Dundee West and Glenrothes among worst hit by Universal Credit cut

‘We’ve got to start to pay back’: Douglas Ross defends plan to cut Universal Credit

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives

Tayside hit hardest as hundreds of officers leave Scotland’s local police teams

‘Worrying gaps’: Doctors and nurses raise concern over £1bn Scottish NHS recovery plan

In case you missed it:

‘The sea was closed’: Raab denies paddleboarding while Kabul fell

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Home Office helpline blunder sees Scotland-based Afghan man concerned for family diverted to washing machine repair shop in Coventry

Gillian Martin MSP: ‘Menopause not something to be sniggered at’

Afghan families met with ‘avalanche of love’ in the UK, British Red Cross says

