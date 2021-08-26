Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 26

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories today:

Dundee West and Glenrothes among worst hit by Universal Credit cut

‘We’ve got to start to pay back’: Douglas Ross defends plan to cut Universal Credit

Tayside hit hardest as hundreds of officers leave Scotland’s local police teams

‘Worrying gaps’: Doctors and nurses raise concern over £1bn Scottish NHS recovery plan

In case you missed it:

‘The sea was closed’: Raab denies paddleboarding while Kabul fell

Home Office helpline blunder sees Scotland-based Afghan man concerned for family diverted to washing machine repair shop in Coventry

Gillian Martin MSP: ‘Menopause not something to be sniggered at’

Afghan families met with ‘avalanche of love’ in the UK, British Red Cross says