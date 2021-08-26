‘Absolutely committed’: SNP-Green deal will ‘not impact’ Rest and Be Thankful work

The SNP’s proposed deal with the Greens will not impact on the long-awaited work to find a solution at the notorious landslip-prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful road, according to a Scottish Government agency.

Transport Scotland insisted it remained “absolutely committed” to the scheme after Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron demanded assurances.

Mr Cameron wrote to Transport Minister Graeme Dey as doubts were being cast over the future of road-building projects, including dualling the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, in the wake of the SNP’s power-sharing pact with the Scottish Greens.

Transport Scotland had previously vowed to deliver a long-term solution to the landslide-prone A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown trunk road in Argyll.

Various catch pits and fencing, as well as an emergency diversion route via the Old Military Road, have been built since the first of many landslides occurred at the site 13 years ago.

However, the search for a more permanent solution began after the slope failures increased.

Mr Cameron, a Scottish Conservative MSP, said: “A coalition of chaos between the SNP and Scottish Greens is bad enough, without it potentially impacting various local transport infrastructure projects, including that of the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“Local residents and business have been forced to put up with an inadequate route into and out of Argyll for far too long, and SNP ministers need to confirm to the public that they still intend to press on with the new route, despite asking the Greens to join them in government.

“Any failure to deliver on this would be a damning indictment of this SNP-Green government, and further prove that it only cares about the central belt rather than the needs of rural communities.”

Mr Cameron also called on the SNP government to clarify its election pledge to build a bridge between Dunoon and Gourock.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We remain absolutely committed to ensuring continuity of access to the Argyll and Bute region by finding a long term solution to the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The draft co-operation agreement is now being considered by the parties and is awaiting political agreement.”