Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

‘Absolutely committed’: SNP-Green deal will ‘not impact’ Rest and Be Thankful work

The SNP's proposed deal with the Greens will not impact on the long-awaited work to find a solution at the notorious landslip-prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful road, according to a Scottish Government agency.
By Calum Ross
August 26 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Road works on the A83 where the landslides have occurred.
Road works on the A83 where the landslides have occurred.

The SNP’s proposed deal with the Greens will not impact on the long-awaited work to find a solution at the notorious landslip-prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful road, according to a Scottish Government agency.

Transport Scotland insisted it remained “absolutely committed” to the scheme after Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron demanded assurances.

Mr Cameron wrote to Transport Minister Graeme Dey as doubts were being cast over the future of road-building projects, including dualling the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, in the wake of the SNP’s power-sharing pact with the Scottish Greens.

Transport Scotland had previously vowed to deliver a long-term solution to the landslide-prone A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown trunk road in Argyll.

Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands

Various catch pits and fencing, as well as an emergency diversion route via the Old Military Road, have been built since the first of many landslides occurred at the site 13 years ago.

However, the search for a more permanent solution began after the slope failures increased.

Mr Cameron, a Scottish Conservative MSP, said: “A coalition of chaos between the SNP and Scottish Greens is bad enough, without it potentially impacting various local transport infrastructure projects, including that of the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“Local residents and business have been forced to put up with an inadequate route into and out of Argyll for far too long, and SNP ministers need to confirm to the public that they still intend to press on with the new route, despite asking the Greens to join them in government.

“Any failure to deliver on this would be a damning indictment of this SNP-Green government, and further prove that it only cares about the central belt rather than the needs of rural communities.”

Any failure to deliver on this would be a damning indictment of this SNP-Green government, and further prove that it only cares about the central belt rather than the needs of rural communities.”

Mr Cameron also called on the SNP government to clarify its election pledge to build a bridge between Dunoon and Gourock.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We remain absolutely committed to ensuring continuity of access to the Argyll and Bute region by finding a long term solution to the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The draft co-operation agreement is now being considered by the parties and is awaiting political agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier