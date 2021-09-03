Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 3

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning
- Business leaders urge Nicola Sturgeon to prioritise economy with ‘back to work’ message.
- Foreign Secretary heads to Pakistan in bid to help those wanting to flee Taliban.
- Government seeks advice on making laughing gas possession a crime.
Coming up today
- On a very special 100th episode of The Stooshie podcast, we’ll be discussing parliament’s cold open plus Courier editor David Clegg, co-author of the new book Break-Up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon Went to War, will join us to discuss the Salmond/Sturgeon split.
In case you missed it
- Covid Scotland: What next if infections and hospitalisations continue to rise?
- MoD denies report nuclear subs ‘could be moved abroad’ if Scotland votes for independence.
- Oxford vice-chancellor ‘embarrassed’ to have Michael Gove as alumnus after Brexit comments.
- ‘As long as you’re not English’: Fury as Dundee Tory heckles Nicola Sturgeon.
- Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘challenges’ after 20-hours wait for an ambulance.
- Government presses ahead with controversial gender recognition reforms.