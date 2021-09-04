Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021
Politics / Scottish politics

‘Literally thousands’ donated for Afghan families coming to Perthshire after fleeing the Taliban

By Rachel Amery
September 4 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 4 2021, 9.29am

Thousands of toiletries, toys and winter clothing are being donated to help the Afghan refugees who will soon be arriving in Perthshire.

PKAVS Minority Communities’ Hub will be making up ‘welcome packs’ for the incoming families to help them settle in and set up their new home in Scotland.

Hundreds of people have been walking through the charity’s doors this week to drop off donations, from a single bag full of shopping, to minibuses bursting full of essentials.

‘Literally thousands’ donated to PKAVS

Donations include soap, hand sanitiser, shampoo, hats, gloves and scarves, children’s toys and books, and “literally thousands” of toothbrushes and toothpaste.

A number of schools in the area got involved in the donation drive as well, including Our Lady’s RC Primary School, St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School and Kilgraston School, and others such as Broxden Dental Hospital, Broke Not Broken, and Crieff Soroptimists.

Lori Hughes from PKAVS Minority Communities Hub

Lori Hughes from PKAVS Minority Communities’ Hub said: “I think everyone has seen the coverage of what is going on geopolitically in Afghanistan and the vast majority of people have felt moved by the images they have seen.

“This is about providing an avenue for communities to get involved.

“We have seen the very best of the third sector, the voluntary sector and communities during Covid.

“Everyone stepped up, and this is another great avenue for individuals and families to get involved in offering a welcoming experience to the Afghan families that will be arriving in Perth and Kinross.”

From left is Lauren Burns, Lori Hughes, Vicky Chapman (front), Lindsay McCallum (front) and back, left to right is Lynsey Davidson, and Jenny Keenan from PKAVS

Welcome packs to help incoming families

This comes after Perth and Kinross Council officially agreed this week to take in six Afghan families – or 10 individuals – who are fleeing the country after the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul.

Thousands of Afghan refugees are already making their way to the UK or are in UK quarantine, and are due to be resettled up and down the country in the coming weeks.

‘It completely changed my life’: Why journalist Stephen Stewart became a soldier after Black Watch assignment

Around 100,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan before the US-imposed deadline of August 31, and approximately 10,000 of them are due to come to the UK to be resettled.

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council says those coming to Perthshire will be in their new homes by the end of September.

Some of the toiletries donated to PKAVS

Earlier this week Angus Robertson MSP, constitution, external affairs and culture secretary, said Scotland was ready to welcome Afghan refugees, after the success of the Syrian resettlement programme across the country.

The Scottish Government also said it would spend £250,000 on humanitarian aid to help the people of Afghanistan.

