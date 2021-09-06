Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Police Scotland launch investigation into Humza Yousaf death threats and racist abuse

By David Mac Dougall
September 6 2021, 12.42pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

Police Scotland have confirmed they’re looking into a complaint about death threats and racist abuse targeted at Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “We have received a complaint and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Over the weekend Mr Yousaf said the abuse came from “someone extremely deranged” after receiving a series of emails from the same address, with threats to kill him and behead him.

He indicated that he would be reporting the messages to police.

The Dundee-based politician posted screenshots and said: “This flurry of racist abuse and death threats is clearly from someone extremely deranged and luckily this level of threat is rare.

He also thanked well-wishers for an outpouring of support, saying “the voices of good always outweigh the bad.”

The incident comes a month after Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla received a torrent of racist abuse after launching legal action against Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry.

The couple claim their two-year-old daughter was refused a place at Little Scholars because of her ethnic-sounding name, and are currently awaiting the outcome of this action and a Care Inspectorate investigation.

The nursery rejects the family’s allegations.

