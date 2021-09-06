Nicola Sturgeon thanks Jewish community for their efforts in pandemic to mark Rosh Hashanah

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked Scotland’s Jewish community for their “sacrifices” during the coronavirus pandemic to mark the start of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, begins at sundown on Monday September 6 and will run until sundown on Wednesday September 8, with feasts and prayers.

This will be followed by ten days of repentance, known as the Days of Awe, which will finish with a fast day called Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement.

Ms Sturgeon recorded a video message to Scotland’s Jewish community, where she thanked them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

First minister thanks Jewish community

The first minister said: “The Jewish community here in Scotland and around the world are celebrating Rosh Hashanah religious holiday to mark Jewish New Year, which is followed by the holy day of atonement, Yom Kippur.

“At this special time I know many people will reflect on the events of the past year.

“Once again it has been an exceptionally tough period for all of us.

“Covid has continued to cause huge difficulties for everyone in society, but I am very conscious that for our Jewish communities, as for other faith communities, it has created specific challenges.

“In the course of the pandemic there have been long periods where you have been unable to attend synagogue and of course you have not been able to mark holy days and religious holidays as you ordinarily would.

“I will be eternally grateful for the sacrifices you have made.

“All of you have played your part in helping Scotland to return to much greater normality and I am delighted that as a result the usual celebrations of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur can take place this year.”

Warning to take “sensible precautions”

However Ms Sturgeon also issued a warning, asking people to take “sensible precautions” while celebrating Rosh Hashanah to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

She added: “It is important for all of us to bear in mind we are not quite through this crisis yet.

“Covid is still out there and posing a threat, so we all need to continue taking the sensible precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“I know that Scotland’s Jewish communities will continue to play their part in doing that and in keeping all of us on the right track.

“So at this very special time I want to thank all of you for what you have done and what you continue to do to help Scotland through this pandemic and I hope all of you stay safe.

“I wish you all well, wherever you are, for a very joyful and happy new year – shanah tovah.”

Hopes for normal Rosh Hashanah

Evan Beker-Sorski, vice-president of Aberdeen Synagogue and Jewish Community Centre, says the whole community is pleased to get some form of normality back for this year’s Rosh Hashanah.

He said: “It’s going to be a little bit different to last year when we had restrictions, but we still have a limit of 16 people in the building as it is quite small.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and has peace of mind.

“There will also be a couple of outdoor events as well because some people are still not confident enough to come to synagogue, which is understandable.

“Last year it was all up in the air because we were in one lockdown, and then in another one, and then another one – but this year it is almost normal.

“Jewish holidays are about spending time with the community and having large dinners so last year was a complete shock to the system.

“I think this year will be good, a lot of people need this.

“I need to say a big well done to everyone on the committee this year for doing a fabulous job to make sure everyone can celebrate safely and have that sense of community.”