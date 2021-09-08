The Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 8

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Scottish Government’s new beefed up programme for government but opposition leaders hit out at its “focus” on a second referendum on Scottish independence.
- The first minister confirmed work would restart on a second independence referendum with the aim of delivering it by the end of 2023.
- The UK Government is to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
- The SNP’s Westminster leader and the prime minister have clashed in the House of Commons over plans to raise National Insurance to fund social care in England.
What’s on today?
- Boris Johnson will attempt to convince Conservative MPs to back his plan to fix social care on Wednesday at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the manifesto-busting new policy was announced.
- MSPs at Holyrood will hear a Covid update from the first minister, followed by a debate on the programme for government.
In case you missed it:
- Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced he will self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid.
- Finance Secretary Kate Forbes claimed regions risk losing out in a row over major infrastructure spending in Scotland.
- Vacancies within the NHS have reached “record levels”, as new figures showed that more than 500 consultant positions and almost 5,000 jobs in nursing and midwifery are vacant.
- A consultation on abolishing Scotland’s “not proven” verdict is due to start this year.