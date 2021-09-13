Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon still hoping to work with UK Government on new independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon still hopes to reach an agreement with the UK Government over holding a new vote on Scottish independence but will tell the SNP conference that democracy "must - and will - prevail".
By Derek Healey
September 13 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 13 2021, 9.33am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at her home in Glasgow preparing her speech she will give to the SNP National Conference virtually on Monday.
Ms Sturgeon will address delegates virtually on Monday following suggestions by her predecessor, Alex Salmond, that too little progress has been made under her stewardship towards holding another referendum.

Mr Salmond, who addressed his own Alba Party conference on Sunday, insisted the pandemic and Brexit are “no excuse” to delay the process as he mocked Ms Sturgeon and the SNP leadership for their comments on the timeline for a new vote.

The former SNP leader claimed Westminster “now seem pretty relaxed about any political challenge from Scotland” as he reiterated previous comments comparing progress on independence to the Bill Murray film Groundhog Day.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to restate her commitment to holding another vote during her headlining speech and insist that democracy must prevail when it comes to respecting the will of the people of Scotland as expressed in May’s Holyrood election.

Democracy will prevail

She is expected to say: “My approach to government and to politics will be, as far as possible, co-operation not confrontation. The experience of the pandemic and the challenges we face as a result reinforces my view that this is the right approach.

“So it is in that spirit of co-operation that I hope the Scottish and UK governments can reach agreement – as we did in 2014 – to allow the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland to be heard and respected.

“But, this much is clear. Democracy must – and will – prevail.

“The United Kingdom is after all a voluntary union of nations. Until recently no-one seriously challenged the right of the people in Scotland to choose whether or not they wished to become independent.

“Frankly, it is not up to a Westminster government – which has just six MPs in Scotland – to decide our future without the consent of the people who live here.

“As an independent country, co-operation between Scotland and our friends across the rest of the UK will continue, but it will be on a better basis: Scotland will be an equal partner.”

The 2014 referendum was held with the consent of the UK Government after Westminster and Holyrood agreed the terms of the vote in the 2012 Edinburgh Agreement.

The Scottish Government published a ‘Road to Referendum’ blueprint earlier this year setting out how ministers will pass a referendum bill when the pandemic is over and then press on with a vote even if the prime minister refuses.

