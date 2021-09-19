Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP ministers accused of ‘wall of silence’ over growing NHS crisis

Nicola Sturgeon and her government have been urged to address the public over the mounting crisis engulfing the ambulance service.
By Adele Merson
September 19 2021, 1.43pm Updated: September 19 2021, 1.56pm
Nicola Sturgeon has called in the army to alleviate pressure on the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Nicola Sturgeon and her government have been urged to address the public over the mounting crisis engulfing the ambulance service.

The First Minister has called in the army to alleviate the situation as the NHS in Scotland faces growing pressure.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr accused the Scottish Government of putting up a “wall of silence” over the crisis in recent days.

A number of people have endured excruciatingly long waits for an ambulance – including a 65-year-old man who died after a 40-hour wait for an ambulance. 

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to update the Scottish Parliament this week.

Both Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Government’s national clinical director Jason Leitch declined to go on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show to discuss the issue.

Mr Yousaf is expected to update the Scottish Parliament this week about the military deployment.

‘Wall of silence’

Scottish Conservative chief whip, Stephen Kerr, said: “As the mistakes mount up each day, this scandalous SNP Government have put up another wall of silence.

“At a time when the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at breaking point, Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers have gone into hiding in the hope things will suddenly get better.

“Scotland is in a crisis due to this inadequate SNP Government who only want to speak about one thing – independence.

Army soldiers have already been urged to carry out Covid tests during the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock.

“People are needlessly dying because of the SNP’s failings yet they can’t even bring themselves to address the public on what is being done to alleviate the situation.”

The Sunday Post reported the Scottish Government has been urged to use army soldiers to run field hospitals to help solve the ongoing ambulance crisis.

The delays have been blamed on queues of ambulances being forced to wait outside hospitals due to Covid restrictions inside and stretched A&E teams.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has described the situation as “extremely challenging” across the country.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

