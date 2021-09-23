Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

‘Ferries fiasco’: Nicola Sturgeon accused as islanders let down

Island communities have been let down by a Scottish Government which "paints on windows" on boats and allows shipbuilding jobs to go overseas, Labour leader Anas Sarwar claimed.
By Paul Malik
September 23 2021, 5.10pm
Photo of Paul Malik
Two ferries are long overdue and under construction on the Clyde.
It follows advice to islanders on Colonsay and Islay who were told “only travel on Scotland’s ferries if it was necessary”.

Mr Sarwar challenged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood on the country’s “ancient” CalMac fleet.

The ageing vessel, he said, was currently stuck in dry dock awaiting repair and the entire fleet was in “urgent” need of replacement.

The ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, in Port Glasgow.

Despite this, and the Ferguson Marine yard being under Scottish Government ownership, the tenders for future shipbuilding contracts had gone overseas, to either Romania, Poland or Turkey.

Ships destined for routes to Arran and a second between Skye, Harris and North Uist, under construction at the Port Glasgow yard are years behind schedule and over budget.

Ferry firm is on ‘a journey’

Ms Sturgeon defended her government’s involvement with Ferguson’s, arguing they had rescued hundreds of jobs and helped the company on “a journey” to winning contracts to build Scottish boats in future.

She said: “This government has protected shipbuilding jobs in Scotland.

“Without the intervention of this government, Ferguson would not still be open, operational and there are hundreds of people currently employed there who would not be employed at Ferguson’s.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She added: “These are procurements bound by rules and regulations.

“Ferguson’s is on a journey back to recovery. Its focus right now, as indeed the opposition has regularly called for it to be, is making sure the two ferries which are currently delayed is completed and the work that is underway at Ferguson’s will allow them to compete for new contracts in the future.”

‘Failed’

Mr Sarwar said people on Scotland’s islands wanted ferry journeys, rather than hear about the “journey” Ferguson’s was on.

He added: “Scotland’s ancient CalMac fleet urgently needs to be replaced and there are jobs across our country that need to be protected.

“But Nicola Sturgeon has somehow managed a system where a Scottish yard, supporting Scottish jobs and owned by the Scottish Government failed to even make the shortlist to build ferries for Scotland.

“That a Scottish Government-owned company can’t win a Scottish Government contract to build ships is a national scandal that is now an international humiliation.

“This government has no strategy to expand services, no fleet to meet Scotland’s needs and no plan to fix the problem.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

He said the current ferry firm set-up is not working and must be replaced.

“But it isn’t just ferries which highlight the failure of the Scottish Government,” he continued.

“We’ve seen them create jobs for China providing steel for the Queensferry crossing, jobs for Indonesia supplying wind turbines.

“And now jobs for Turkey, Romania or Poland to provide our ferries.

“It is time for the First Minister to – in her own words – ‘come down on the side of a Scottish industry, a Scottish shipyard and Scottish jobs’.

“Because the harsh reality is the only thing being manufactured in SNP Scotland is grievance.”

