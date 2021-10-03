Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No community should be left behind’: Lib Dems pledge to give Highlands and Islands a voice in tackling the climate emergency

By Rachel Amery
October 3 2021, 12.07pm Updated: October 3 2021, 12.09pm
The Scottish Lib Dems are pledging to support those in the oil and gas industry in the islands

Scottish Lib Dems say they will make sure the Highlands and Islands have a voice when it comes to tackling the climate emergency in Scotland.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says he wants to establish a new Highlands and Islands Just Transition Commission to make sure the “specific needs and unique opportunities” of Scotland’s island communities are represented when it comes to moving away from a reliance on oil and gas.

This comes after Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart called for a taskforce to be set up to make sure the islands are not “forgotten” after the Scottish Government announced a new £500 million just transition fund which will be limited to the North East and Moray.

Everyone in Scotland needs to adapt

Mr Cole-Hamilton says it is important families living in the islands who will be directly affected by the decline in the oil and gas industry are well supported.

He said: “Everywhere and everyone needs to adapt if Scotland is to have a sustainable future.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

“No community should be left behind.

“The Highlands and Islands helped Scotland reach new heights of prosperity by adapting to make the most of the North Sea oil and gas.

“Now, people in these places are looking to the future and the potential a climate friendly future could hold.

“But families, livelihoods and communities have been built around industries that are now in decline.

“These areas depend on future opportunities, and they need help to find them.

“This is a bid to recognise how important oil and gas has been to communities across the entire north of Scotland and ensure that everyone gets the skills, support and retraining they need to thrive.”

Islands leading the way in green energy

This is just one of a number of pledges the Scottish Lib Dems have made in the past few weeks to help offer a “new hope for the climate emergency”.

In the run-up to the COP26 UN climate change summit, which begins in Glasgow at the end of this month, the Lib Dems have set out plans to revolutionise the uptake of electric vehicles, tackle fast fashion culture, and embed a circular economy.

Liam McArthur, MSP for Orkney and the party’s climate emergency spokesman, added: “Areas like Orkney have already shown incredible, world leading innovation.

Liam McArthur MSP

“From the development of tidal energy to low emission transport options, the islands have been leading the way.

“At the same time, many people still work in the oil and gas industry, and haven’t yet found a way to switch to something more sustainable.

“There should be a transition for those people, their jobs shouldn’t just be sacrificed.”

Sir Ian Wood: We cannot simply turn off the oil and gas industry

