All period products ‘should be exempt from VAT’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to remove VAT from period pants by the MSP who led the campaign to provide products free of charge in Scotland.

Monica Lennon asked the senior UK politician to waive the tax for all period products – including washable and reusable period pants.

A zero rate of VAT has been applied to some period products such as tampons, sanitary towels and menstrual cups since January 1.

However, period pants are classed as clothing and so VAT must be paid on these items.

‘Period products are essential items’

Ms Lennon, who has campaigned since 2016 to tackle period poverty, said: “Period products are essential items, not luxury goods and should be exempt from VAT without exception.

“That’s why I’ve called for the removal of VAT on all period products, including period pants and other reusables used during menstruation.”

She added: “The Chancellor can make it easier for people to use sustainable products and support Scottish and UK enterprises, many of which are women-led.

“That’s what I’ve called on him to do, and with COP26 around the corner there is no better time.”

Environmental cost

There is less than a month to go until the United Nations climate summit takes place in Glasgow, attended by world leaders and delegates from almost 200 countries.

According to the Women’s Environmental Network, disposal of single use menstrual products generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year in the UK.

Most period products are 90 per cent plastic and almost half of people who use tampons flush them down toilets causing harm to the environment.

Scotland made history last year when it became the first country in the world to introduce free universal access to period products.

Making sanitary products affordable

The UK Government regularly receives requests for reduced or zero rating on a wide range of products and these have to be strictly limited.

A government spokesman said: “We are committed to making sanitary products affordable and available to all who need them.

“That is why we have delivered on our promise to scrap the tampon tax so that VAT is no longer charged on sanitary products, such as pads, tampons and reusable menstrual products.

“In Scotland and England free sanitary products are available in schools, colleges and hospitals continuing our fight to end period poverty once and for all.”