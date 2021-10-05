Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All period products ‘should be exempt from VAT’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to remove VAT from period pants by the MSP who led the campaign to provide products free of charge in Scotland.
By Adele Merson
October 5 2021, 6.00am
Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon has asked Rishi Sunak to remove VAT from all period products.

Monica Lennon asked the senior UK politician to waive the tax for all period products – including washable and reusable period pants.

A zero rate of VAT has been applied to some period products such as tampons, sanitary towels and menstrual cups since January 1.

However, period pants are classed as clothing and so VAT must be paid on these items.

‘Period products are essential items’

Ms Lennon, who has campaigned since 2016 to tackle period poverty, said: “Period products are essential items, not luxury goods and should be exempt from VAT without exception.

“That’s why I’ve called for the removal of VAT on all period products, including period pants and other reusables used during menstruation.”

She added: “The Chancellor can make it easier for people to use sustainable products and support Scottish and UK enterprises, many of which are women-led.

“That’s what I’ve called on him to do, and with COP26 around the corner there is no better time.”

Environmental cost

There is less than a month to go until the United Nations climate summit takes place in Glasgow, attended by world leaders and delegates from almost 200 countries.

According to the Women’s Environmental Network, disposal of single use menstrual products generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year in the UK.

Monica Lennon has campaigned to tackle period poverty since being elected in 2016.

Most period products are 90 per cent plastic and almost half of people who use tampons flush them down toilets causing harm to the environment.

Scotland made history last year when it became the first country in the world to introduce free universal access to period products. 

Making sanitary products affordable

The UK Government regularly receives requests for reduced or zero rating on a wide range of products and these have to be strictly limited.

A government spokesman said: “We are committed to making sanitary products affordable and available to all who need them.

“That is why we have delivered on our promise to scrap the tampon tax so that VAT is no longer charged on sanitary products, such as pads, tampons and reusable menstrual products.

“In Scotland and England free sanitary products are available in schools, colleges and hospitals continuing our fight to end period poverty once and for all.”

