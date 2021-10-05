Crisis? What crisis?: Boris Johnson says Britain faces an ‘interesting moment’

The Prime Minister denied suggestions the UK is in crisis with strained supply chains and shortages across the country.

Boris Johnson said the situation is what you would expect from a “giant waking up”.

The Tory leader was asked in a round of interviews to address recent problems with petrol supply, labour shortages, immigration and the wider economy.

But his remarks prompted opponents to recall a phrase attributed to former Labour PM Jim Callaghan in the 1970s.

He was said to have responded to a troubled time by remarking: “Crisis? What Crisis?”

‘Extremely interesting moment’

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if there was a crisis, the Prime Minister said: “No, I think that on the contrary, what you’re seeing with the UK economy and indeed the global economy, is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains that you’d expect from a giant waking up, and that’s what’s happening.”

He said the country was facing an “extremely interesting moment”.

The shortages of labour were a “sign of economic robustness, that the market is demanding labour in the way that it is”.

“Is there a crisis” “No” Crisis, what crisis? Just look around — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) October 5, 2021

Mr Johnson added: “I have talked often about immigration, I’ve always been in favour of people who have talent and industry coming to this country, I want to see that.”

Mr Johnson said he “sympathised” with people who queued for petrol and said there are reliable supply chains.

Christmas will be ‘better’

Looking ahead to Christmas, he said it will be “very considerably better than last year”.

During the conference, Mr Johnson also defended the £20 cut to Universal Credit.

And he warned the UK is at a “turning point” after it “undershot” global competitors for more than 20 years.

He also filmed himself making “build back better” puns while eating a fish supper and some toast.